In the weeks leading up to October 1, Obama Administration officials predicted that healthcare.gov would be functional but glitchy. It didn't happen then but it appears to be happening now. On Monday, the website for purchasing Obmacare insurance policies seemed to work and, for much of the day, it seemed to work well. But technical difficulties and errors stopped at least some users, performance overall lagged when traffic surged, and serious "back end" issues still need attention.

Drawing definitive conclusions about the state of healthcare.gov is difficult and will remain so for some time. (That's why I keep using words like "seems" and "appears.") But it's obvious the site is working much, much better than it did at the launch. For all of October and most of November, it was difficult to find stories of people successfully navigating their way through the system. Now, those stories are popping up everywhere—on social media, in blog posts, and, yes, even in the comments section of newrepublic.com. Phil Galewitz of Kaiser Health News spoke to handful of people who were able to complete applications, including some who had been trying unsuccessfully for weeks:

Gina Holub, 47, of Richboro, Pa., said healthcare.gov also worked for her Sunday, after her application had been hung up since October. “I figured I would give it another try, given that they said the fixes would be done by end of November,” said Holub, a freelance market research analyst. It took her 15 minutes to complete a new application and another 45 minutes to choose a plan from Independence Blue Cross, which includes dental coverage — and she will pay $750 a year less than she does now. Her old insurer was canceling her policy as of Jan. 1. “It’s so exciting to get better insurance at a lower price,” she said.

Sarah Kliff of the Washington Post picked up some similar stories:

Ihad Issa lost count of the number of times he's tried to buy insurance through HealthCare.gov weeks ago, although he knows it's likely somewhere in the triple digits. The 48-year-old psychotherapist in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., started logging into the Web site when it launched in October. Since then, he has faithfully visited the site once or twice a day, only to find a different obstacle. "Early on it would think my daughter was my wife, or it would think my wife was my sister," said Issa, who was shopping for a family policy. "At one point I was getting stopped at the end. I couldn't click on the button that said, 'see what's available.' It would get bogged down." This made it all the more surprising for Issa that, when he sat down at his computer Dec. 1 — after 61 days of trying to buy insurance — the system actually worked. "I was thrilled," Issa says. "I had to be at work, but I just wanted to sit there and look at all the different options."

Stories like these are consistent with earlier reports from the states where functioning websites were already allowing successful enrollments. National Public Radio had a few from California last week: