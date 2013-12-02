‘Tis the season to take umbrage. The notion that politically correct liberals want to stifle less ecumenical versions of seasonal greetings, such as, “Merry Christmas,” is a longstanding conservative trope. This week, the National Republican Congressional Committee posted and then quickly took down an advertisement for a t-shirt that says, “‘Happy Holidays’ is what liberals say.” But the umbrage goes both ways: Non-celebrants who are offended when wished a “merry Christmas” could probably afford to relax a bit. In keeping with the spirit of the season (oops!), here is a guide to what to do when you are wished “merry Christmas” by someone, loved or not.

IF YOU ARE A BELIEVING CHRISTIAN: “Thank you!”

IF YOU ARE AN ATHEIST: “Screw you!”

IF YOU ARE JEWISH: “Heh. THANKS.” Walk away feeling smug and superior.