For almost a year, four journalists at Bloomberg News were investigating the political connections of China's richest man, Wang Jianlin. In October, according to The New York Times, Bloomberg editor-in-chief Matthew Winkler told them the story wouldn't run because if it did, Bloomberg News would lose reporting access in China. A few days later, Winkler reportedly spiked a second story, on the children of Chinese officials employed by foreign banks, presumably for the same reasons. Winkler reportedly defended his decision by "comparing it to the self-censorship by foreign news bureaus trying to preserve their ability to report inside Nazi-era Germany." Chinese officials responded last week by conduct unannounced investigations of Bloomberg's Chinese bureaus.

What's most surprising about these revelations is not that Winkler allegedly spiked the stories to preserve access, but that he didn't opt to publish the articles under what Bloomberg calls Code 204, which keeps stories from appearing on its financial data terminals in China. Since Code 204 was created in 2011, Bloomberg has used it to block access to its 2011 report on Chinese censorship of “Jasmine Revolution” protests and its 2012 article on Chinese millionaire Xi Jinping, the Times reports. Bloomberg maintains that it is merely holding the Jianlin investigation because it's not yet ready for publication. But its hasty call to withhold both October stories suggests that Bloomberg, like many Chinese media outlets and Internet companies, has but a tenuous grasp on how Chinese censorship operates, and has resorted to self-censorship to stay in business.

As Chinese social media analyst Jason Q. Ng pointed out in a talk at Google last month, China has come to depend upon the subtle “self-censorship by private companies” to maintain the Great Firewall, the government's online censorship and surveillance shield that prevents Chinese citizens from accessing sites like Twitter and the Times. Ng has argued that part of the reason the Great Firewall is so effective is because it encourages self-censorship of two varieties: “the self-censorship by content providers, who must make judgment calls on what needs to be censored in order to stay in the government’s good graces, and self-censorship by users, who face the threat of being detained and punished for anti-government posts.” The Bloomberg incident obviously falls into the former category, and it is not dissimilar from the practices of the over 1,400 Chinese social media sites that are required to filter their own content to continue doing business in the country.

These sites rely on human censors to manually process all of the content uploaded to the Chinese Internet. The censors are responsible for manually ensuring that all content complies with Chinese Internet regulations and the Public Pledge of Self-Regulation and Professional Ethics, but the exact methods they use are kept under wraps. Over the past few months, however, two new academic studies have exposed the capricious apparatus of Chinese censorship, whose many inconsistencies make incidents like the Bloomberg debacle more likely to occur.