Yesterday’s announcement that New York Magazine, which pioneered the new journalism, will now be coming out biweekly rather than weekly is the latest indication that high-quality print magazines and newspapers are slowly but surely passing from the scene. New York’s abandonment of weekly publication comes on the heels of Newsweek’s closing, Time being spun off from its corporate parent (as a prelude, perhaps, to its moving entirely to the web), U.S. News and World Report devolving into a consumer guide, and the closing or shifting onto the web of a score of major daily newspapers.

The principal causes are declines in advertising and in circulation. The shift of classifieds to the web particularly hurt New York and many local newspapers. But there is an underlying economic factor that jeopardized these print publications and may also threaten their efforts to reproduce on the web what they’ve done in print. It’s something called “Baumol’s Law” after New York University economist William J. Baumol. It’s as simple as it is devastating.

The law was first formulated by Baumol and William Bowen 50 years ago. They have applied it to health care, education, the performing arts, and most social services that cities provide, but it can also be applied with some modification to serious magazines and newspapers. In his most recent book, The Cost Disease, Baumol distinguishes between progressive and stagnant sectors of the economy. In the progressive sectors, such as manufacturing, increases in productivity defray the costs of increased wages, so that as wages rise, the costs of production do not. In the stagnant sectors, such as health care, productivity rises too slowly to defray the costs of rising wages, so that the costs of production keep going up. Here is how the distinction works.

On the progressive side, through the introduction of technology, the same number of auto workers become able to produce twice as many cars. Their wages also double, but the cost of production per car do not. In the stagnant sector, the amount of money a string quartet charges for its performance may double over time—wages generally reflect workers’ level of education and social status—but the amount of time it takes the musicians to produce a piece of music—their productivity—does not. So the costs of production keep going up. The same goes for doctors who see and treat the same number of patients today as they did ten years ago, or kindergarten teachers who may even teach fewer students today than they did before. If they make more money, the costs of production go up. In the stagnant sector, business owners or governments can, of course, introduce some labor-saving technology—for instance, computerized learning—that lowers cost, but productivity in these sectors still does not approach that of the progressive sectors.