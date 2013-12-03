The boring theory, which is a lot more plausible than the first, is that bitcoin holds promise as a payment system. A payment system enables a person to transfer currency to someone else where long distances prevent one from handing over the money palm to palm. Most people transfer money by writing checks, wiring it, or using a credit card (or PayPal, which relies on credit cards and bank accounts); that, in turn, requires intermediaries like banks, who effect transfers simply by deducting from one account and adding to another, while charging you a fee. Bitcoin avoids the intermediary. It’s as if you could insert a nickel into a slot in your computer, and then have it emerge from a slot in the computer of the person you are sending it to. Unlike banks, you pay no one for the service. Unlike PayPal, you leave no trace in your credit card records. If you live in a country with capital controls, you can avoid those as well.

Sounds attractive (especially to criminals), but the advantages of this system over current practice are not as obvious as they might seem. You need to trade your nickel for a bitcoin before you can send 5 cents of value over the Internet. You might instead keep some bitcoins handy (especially if you are a large business that continuously enters transactions), but then you take the risk that their price will plummet. If, instead, you buy a bitcoin every time you need to, then you must pay other people to bear the risk in the fluctuation of the value of bitcoins. People obtain bitcoins through bitcoin exchanges, and the exchanges take a cut in order to cover their costs, including the cost of protecting themselves and their users from fraud and other electronic mischief.

And this brings us to the problem of security. Bitcoin is touted as a super-secure form of payment. Let’s assume that it’s impossible for troublemakers to hack into the system itself and remotely delete people’s bitcoins or channel them into someone’s offshore account. The problem, as computer security experts know so well, is the human element. If I use bitcoins from my laptop or iPhone and carelessly disclose my password, then someone who gets ahold of my device will also get ahold of my bitcoins. And if my device is set up so I can easily buy bitcoins with my credit card, then the thief will be able to buy bitcoins up to my credit limit, move them to his own account, and get away scot-free. It is not hard to imagine armed robbers forcing people to buy bitcoins using their credit cards and hand them over, just as criminals today force people to withdraw from ATMs—the only difference being that ATM card withdrawal limits put a ceiling on the harm. The key security problem introduced by bitcoins is that bitcoin makes a huge amount of money available to people on devices that they carry around with them or leave unsecure in their homes and offices, and thus makes those people juicy marks for criminals.

Bitcoin owners can, of course, take precautions; one can imagine bitcoin institutions arising that offer bitcoin security and insure against loss or theft. But the more that people rely on these institutions, the more expensive it will be to use bitcoins, and the less anonymous bitcoin usage will be. Indeed, probably the only way to make bitcoin as secure and reliable as the existing payment system is to subject bitcoin exchanges and other institutional users to the law, reintroducing Leviathan just when we thought we could do without him. The theory that bitcoin allows us to avoid the government is just as upside down as the 1990s-era theory that the Internet allows us to avoid the government, when in fact it has made us more dependent on the government than ever, and more vulnerable to government abuse, as the NSA revelations have taught us. The advantage of bitcoins over other payment systems is as elusive as pseudonymous bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto. Maybe drug dealers and terrorism financiers will continue to see an advantage to bitcoin, but ordinary people may not.

If all this is true, why has the price of bitcoin breached $1,000? Last spring I speculated that bitcoin enthusiasm rested on ideological fantasy rather than economics, contributing in my own way to a bubble of bitcoin-skepticism. I no longer think this: Too much money has been invested into virtual currencies by gimlet-eyed investors who don’t give a whit about Ludwig von Mises. It is clearly possible that investors see a future in PayPal-like services that use bitcoin-related technology to transfer dollars, euros, and pesos hither and yon. This would explain why there is a boom in all virtual currencies, not just bitcoin.