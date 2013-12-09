When Sarah Nicole Prickett—the New Inquiry editor perhaps best known for being called “internet girl” in an epic 2012 interview with Aaron Sorkin—sent out an email inviting “you and your lover(s)” to the launch of her new, feminist “literary and erotic magazine Adult,” expectations were high for a sexy, subversive magazine created from a female perspective. With its cover sporting a close-up of a woman’s face and a “not for sale to minors” disclaimer, Adult seemed poised to be genuinely transgressive. But now Adult, which Prickett and creative director Berkeley Poole launched last weekend in North America, has hit newsstands. And the most surprising thing about it is just how traditionally masculine its view of female sexuality is.

Historically, fantasy erotica has often been male-centric: Anne Rice’s 1980s The Sleeping Beauty Trilogy is erotic BDSM that is set in a castle and trades in master-and-slave relationships and orgies. Its riff on a Sleeping Beauty-style opening (instead of a life-giving kiss, a prince has sex with a woman to wake her up) seems designed to cater to male ideas about the sexiness of submission. At the time, this was genuinely transgressive, a world away from the lyrically sensual sentences of Anais Nin. But now sadomasochism is more mainstream than ever. Fantasy fiction like Fifty Shades of Gray and anthologies like Best Women’s Erotica 2014 feel fully predictable, full of breathy sex scenes. In May, the DSM-5 finally changed the wording around sexual deviance to distinguish kinky sex from harmful sex. The social network Fet Life currently serves 2 million fetishists. In our age of exhibitionism, there is nothing inherently shocking about kinky imagery. So while Prickett’s Adult masquerades as subversion, it actually reinforces male ideas about women and power and sex.





The women photographed in Adult, some in bondage, are as kittenish as Beauty, seemingly waiting for someone to take them or appreciate them. There are, for the most part, mere objects. The women in the photos seem to be performing their sexiness for an imagined male audience, coquettishly pulling at their underwear and posing bare-bottomed on beds. There are only a few naked men in the magazine (though Prickett says she wants more) and the women are all young, traditionally beautiful, and slim.

Adult’s highly stylized imagery, with women looking wistful or beautiful—or alluringly submissive—suggest that women are gorgeous playthings for men to do with as they wish. A photoshoot of the curvy model-artist Myla Dalbesio, with its softly rendered style and earthy palette, could be a high-end fashion ad. Long-limbed models masturbate facing away from the camera or recline serenely while tied up in bondage gear in a gorgeously staged shoot by Nancy Reyes. The portraits are misty and sensual. Prickett and her contemporaries may have grown up desensitized by porn and flooded with photoshopped images of beautiful women, but their feminist-erotic aesthetic is as sultrily coy as an old-school issue of Playboy.