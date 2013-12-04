So, to Courtroom 29 at the U.S. District Court just off the Washington Mall, with Judge Paul Friedman presiding. Things got interesting quickly, dense legalistic jargon aside. The plaintiff’s attorney, Michael Carvin, pivoted quite quickly from making a simple argument that the text clearly limits the subsidies to the state-run exchanges—the argument Cannon and Adler laid out in the first place—to making the more expansive claim that this was no mere glitch, but rather an intentional policy choice by the senators who crafted the bill. They wanted the states to run the exchanges, and the best way to do this, Carvin surmised, was to offer them the inducement that their citizens would only be able to get the tax credits was if the states set up their own exchange.

Friedman seemed skeptical. “What’s the evidence?” he asked.

Good luck finding any. As someone who closely covered the law’s crafting, I can recall zero discussion of denying subsidies on a federally run exchange as a way to lure states into setting up their own exchanges. In fact, the senators who were pushing for the exchanges to be run by the states, such as Nebraska Democrat Ben Nelson, were doing so precisely because they thought many state regulators and legislators would want to have a hand in the exchanges, rather than letting Washington call all the shots. Liberal Democrats leading the way in the House, on the other hand, thought it better if the exchanges were overseen by the federal government (with the potential for states to apply to take control of their own) and wrote their bill that way. When it came time to meld the two bills in conference committee, all signs suggested that the House would prevail on this point. But then Scott Brown won the election to replace Ted Kennedy, leaving as the only way to pass a final bill the budget reconciliation process, which forced Democrats to adopt the Senate bill’s language in most areas, including the creation of exchanges.

What’s notable about Carvin taking the tack he did, though, was that he even felt it necessary—he seemed to realize it was not enough to argue on the basis of the language about subsidies in that one line of the law, that he needed to venture onto the shakier ground of musing about congressional intent—“psychoanalyzing Congress,” as he put it. It was supposed to be the government’s lawyers who were stuck in this position of having to tell the judge what Congress of course intended with the law. And they did do that, noting that the whole point of the law was to provide affordable health coverage to most Americans, and the only way to do that on the exchanges was with subsidies. They also noted court testimony by Congressional Budget Office director Doug Elmendorf that there was no contemplation in his agency’s estimates of the law’s costs of the fact that the subsidies would only be paid out fully if all states created their own exchanges.

But the government’s lawyers, led by Joel McElvain, also had hard text in the law to cite beyond the one carelessly worded line that launched this whole line of lawsuits. They were able to point to another clause in the law regarding eligibility for subsidies in the exchanges and to note that, if the plaintiffs’ logic was followed through, the result would be an “absurdity”—no one would be eligible to enroll in a federally run exchange, much less get a subsidy in one. More crucially, they pointed to language in the law instructing the Health and Human Services secretary to report to the Internal Revenue Service the nature and cost of the plans taxpayers were purchasing on the federal exchanges— what purpose would there be for this requirement but to help the IRS in calculating tax credits for enrollees on the federal exchanges? Carvin countered that it was perhaps necessary in order to enforce the law’s individual insurance mandate, but McElvain noted that the IRS was getting the basic fact of people’s coverage from the insurers; why would they need the full financial details on their plans but to help in awarding the tax credits?