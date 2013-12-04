Perhaps the thing that inhibits people from understanding Alan Rusbridger is that the editor of the Guardian, the English-speaking world’s foremost left-wing newspaper, is constantly forced to think like a capitalist. At a truly shameful interrogation before a U.K. Parliament committee yesterday—at one point, Rusbridger’s patriotism was questioned; at another, an M.P. credited the British with creating the Enigma code (it was Britain who cracked Enigma, a Nazi code)—Rusbridger had to defend his paper. The Guardian has published several top-secret practices of British intelligence, including its benefiting from the National Security Agency’s PRISM program, which can access the private data, including emails, of millions of citizens. The former employer of Glenn Greenwald, the Guardian has reaped the fruits of many of ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden’s leaks.

Rusbridger defended his newspaper in high-minded terms. “I can't think of a story in recent times that has ricocheted around the world like this has and which has been more broadly debated in parliaments, in courts and amongst NGOs,” he said. He described the unprecedented steps—matched by other news organizations—to protect the raw material as well as the restraint exercised by his journalists (for example, not publishing the names of undercover agents whose exposure could jeopardize their lives). He described the official intimidation, the prior restraint, the orders to destroy hard drives that the Guardian and its staff have endured. He asked, in his paper’s words, “why Parliament had not demanded to know how 850,000 people had been given access to the GCHQ top-secret files taken by Snowden, who was a private security contractor.” (I’ve long felt the proper takeaway from the Snowden Saga is that a megalomaniacal 29-year-old private-sector programmer was in a position to leak such supposedly crucial state secrets.)

But the Guardian’s longtime steward has more jejune concerns as well. As Ken Auletta detailed earlier this fall in a fantastic New Yorker article, Rusbridger, faced with declining revenues (most of all in print) and a trust that exists “to secure the financial and editorial independence of the Guardian in perpetuity” as an “independent” and “liberal” newspaper, has made a concerted economic decision, in Auletta’s words, “to transform it into a global digital newspaper, aimed at engaged, anti-establishment readers and available entirely for free.”

Yet these concerns, though seemingly base—and undoubtedly ironic for a left-wing newspaper—ought not embarrass Rusbridger or the Guardian. Capitalist self-interest is precisely the engine that drives a robust free press, and always has been. The desire to break scoops and embarrass governments has historically been related to a desire to sell copies (and, now, digital banner ads). Zenger probably just wanted to make an honest living. Though all the U.S. Founding Fathers’ writings insisted upon the importance of a free press, the Constitution doesn’t require one—it doesn’t, say, require Congress to fund an independent ombudsman. Rather, the First Amendment merely guarantees that any press that does exist will be free. This indirect mechanism—when you think about it, a rather roundabout way to creating a free press—has worked because there have always been businessmen and journalists who, armed with that protection, have seen a way to make a career and a business out of it. The press isn’t a neutral medium of information; it is a political actor in its own right (hence its common designation as a separate “Fourth Estate”) driven by its own selfish concerns. So it goes today, and so it goes with the Guardian.