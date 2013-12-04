It has been fascinating to watch Marco Rubio over the past year as he has flip-flopped, vacillated, and spun—all in the service of digging himself a deeper hole with both Republican primary voters and establishment centrists. He has managed to piss off the right on immigration, and then flip-flopped in such opportunistic fashion that he has angered his onetime Senate allies who wanted a comprehensive bill. What is a guy to do after such a disastrous 12 months? Apparently the answer is to give a big speech on foreign policy, laying out your bold worldview, and confronting the challenges America faces in a new uncertain era. (This is the style that such speeches demand).

Anyway, the big speech was two weeks ago. His press office hyped it, the media covered it, and the man himself delivered it with much fanfare. The speech didn't say anything noteworthy, however, and Rubio's stated attempt to find a middle ground between the hawks (e.g. Chris Christie) and the doves (e.g. Rand Paul) was devoid of specifics. But here we are two weeks later and guess what? Rubio gave another "major" address on foreign policy, in London, where The Washington Post reports:

At a time of vigorous debate within the Republican Party about the United States’ global role, the first-term senator from Florida is articulating a worldview that places him neatly between the GOP’s tea-party-led isolationist wing and its more established interventionist wing.

What does this mean in practice?

“I actually reject those two spectrums,” Rubio said. “That talk of hawks and doves is 20th century Cold War language that no longer applies. I believe in a strategic foreign policy. A strategic foreign policy has a toolbox that has at your disposal diplomacy, foreign aid, soft power, military power, all sorts of things.”

All sorts of things. In his previous speech, he said essentially the exact same thing: