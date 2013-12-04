Politico reports that a new study from Harvard’s Institute of Politics found that Millennials—those aged 18 to 29—are now down on Barack Obama, with 54 percent disapproving of his performance. This represents a stark shift not only from four years ago but from six months ago. “The economy” is largely to blame, and Obamacare—whether the idea itself or the implementation—hasn’t helped, either. But surely this has more to do with general trends, right? Can we extrapolate from what this study says to grand conclusions about millions of Americans united exclusively by the years in which they were born? Yes, we can.

Today’s young adults born after 1980, known as Generation Y or the millennial generation, are the most educated generation in American history and, like the baby boomers, one of the largest. Yet since the Great Recession of 2008, they have been having a hard time. They are facing one of the worst job markets in decades. They are in debt. Many of them are unemployed. The income gap between old and young Americans is widening.

This is a generation that is in danger of being left out of the American dream—the first American generation to do less well economically than their parents. And that economic uncertainty appears to have played a big role in shaping their views of government and politics.

If anyone should be complaining about deficits, it should be the 20-somethings who will have to pay for all those meds-popping boomers moving into the comfort of Medicare and Social Security.