Until a few weeks ago, almost nobody outside the insurance industry had even heard of 834s. Then healthcare.gov opened for business—and the insurers discovered the 834s from the site contained errors at an alarming rate. Data was missing or in the wrong field: Some files had transposed parents and children, for example. Among the first to write about this problem was Robert Laszewski, the insurance industry consultant and widely read blogger. It also got attention in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, and from Sarah Kliff in the Washington Post. If you want a fuller explanation of the forms and how companies use them, Kliff’s backgrounder at the Post’s Wonkblog remains the most accurate and thorough guide I’ve seen.

Early on, administration officials confirmed that 834s were among the site's myriad failures and high on their “punch list” of tasks to get the site fully functional. But as the more visible parts of healthcare.gov have started working better—from the looks of things, most consumers are now able to navigate the site easily and successfully—the lingering 834 issue has gotten more attention. On Monday, Amy Goldstein and Juliet Eilperin at the Post reported that about one-third of healthcare.gov enrollments since October 1 contained errors. At that point, discussion of 834s entered full freak-out mode.

But this may not be freak-out material. Technical experts from the insurers have been working closely with staff at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and with the private contractors. By the middle of November, the error rate had already declined significantly. Then, on Sunday, HHS introduced a key repair designed to fix the Social Security number problem. Laszewski, appearing on Fox News this week, said the error rate on Monday was as high as it had been three weeks ago. But other sources have said the latest batches of 834s insurers are, in fact, cleaner. “The enrollment files continue to get better and the new process they put in place this week to deal with the back end issues is making a difference,” says Robert Zirkelbach, spokesman for America’s Health Insurance Plans. Bryce Williams, who is Managing Director of Exchange Solutions for Towers Watson, says "We are hearing reports from insurers that the quality of the 834s being sent from Healthcare.gov is getting better—for example, fewer cases of children showing up as spouses." But, he adds, "there are still backend enrollment issues to be fixed."

The restraint in those quotes reflects some very understandable caution—and a grasp of the relevant math. While the rate of error is declining, the pace of enrollment is increasing, which means the system may still be creating too many flawed files. Even when the error problem finally falls to acceptable levels, the past errors will need attention. Nobody has said exactly how many people will end up in this category, but the administration source said a rough guess would put the eventual number in the tens of thousands.

Still, the significance of that figure is not clear. It includes files with relatively minor mistakes, such as an incorrect middle initial, and it includes instances where the problem may be simple duplication or a mistake on the insurer end. More important, Administration is confident that most of the 834 errors involve cases where insurers have the files, as opposed to cases in which insurers never received the files. That means tracking down the right information, though labor-intensive, is straightforward to do. The Administration is also conferring with insurers about how to find those never-sent 834s, perhaps through some kind of cross-referencing of applications finished at healthcare.gov and new plans started by insurers. In the meantime, the Administration is reaching out to everybody who applied for coverage in October and November, via either email or phone, reminding them to confirm enrollment directly with insurers—and to pay the first month’s premium.