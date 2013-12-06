The numerous obituaries for Nelson Mandela naturally emphasize his achievements both within South Africa and on the world stage—he’s already been eulogized as a supporter of equal rights for LGBT people, a right-wing bogeyman, and, by The Onion, as the rare politician whose death won’t bring celebration in the streets. But the memory that most will carry with them in the coming days will be of the South African hero as a secluded prisoner in a spartan cell. The famous image of Mandela staring out of his barred window has not only been made ubiquitous, but also recreated by the dozens of celebrities and political leaders who have made pilgrimages to Robben Island:

Senator Barack Obama (Getty Images/Roger Bosch)