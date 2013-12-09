I cannot recall the first time I heard of Nelson Mandela’s existence. It could have been in 1962, when the future President of South Africa had been sentenced to life imprisonment, condemned to labor the rest of his life on the bleak rocks of Robben Island. That could have been the date, but it wasn’t.

I was, at the time, a 20-year-old who, like so many of my generation in Chile, preached—and tried modestly to practice—the revolution. Any pretext, local, national, international, would lead students like me into the streets of Santiago to demand justice and battle the police. Even so, there was not one among that multitude of protests, as far as I can remember, that called for Mandela’s release. We understood, with a sort of nebulous clarity, that South African apartheid was a racist aberration, the most inhumane system on the planet, but the struggle of the African National Congress (ANC) was a remote glimmer on a horizon dominated by an impoverished and fiery Latin America. Not even during the three years of Salvador Allende’s Presidency (1970-73)—whose program of national liberation could have been copied from the ANC’s Freedom Charter—was Mandela someone we particularly focused on.

It was only after the September 11 coup against Allende in 1973 that destroyed democracy in Chile and cast me into exile that Mandela started to become a significant figure. Having lost my country, Mandela’s name, his ferocious and tender loyalty to the cause of freedom, gradually turned into something akin to a second home, a refuge against despair. My identification with Mandela’s fate was facilitated by the twisted collusion of the two pariah regimes that misgoverned Chile and South Africa during those years. General Pinochet exchanged medals and ambassadors and, of course, products (including weapons and tear gas canisters) with Vorster and Botha. That someone like Mandela, a beacon of courage, stood up to a dictatorship in his country that, like ours in Chile, was determined to eliminate the slightest hint of rebellion and dissidence, gave us hope in the midst of terrible repression and betrayals, made us feel, like so many in our era, that his struggle was not his alone but of all humanity.

Even so, Chile had to return to democracy in 1990—the very year when Mandela would emerge triumphantly from captivity—for me and, I think, the rest of our species, to begin to really understand the extraordinary stature of the man about to lead his country out of servitude. He had been for so long a symbol and echo of liberation. Now it was time to watch him practice the vicissitudes of that liberation in the everyday thicket of politics. At a time when South Africa and Chile and so many other countries were confronting the turbulent dilemmas of a transition to democracy, when we were asking ourselves how to confront the terrors of the past without becoming hostages of the hatred that past had engendered, it was Mandela who would guide us, Mandela who became our model. By destroying apartheid through peaceful means, by negotiating with his enemies without losing his unswerving dignity, he was offering a foundational lesson to those who fight for justice around the world. We had to learn that it may be ethically more complicated to navigate through the temptations and nuances of liberty than to hold you head up high and your heart beating strong in the midst of an oppression that marks clearly and unambiguously the line between right and wrong.