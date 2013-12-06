“The Brazilians that have established themselves here in the last few years were already well-connected in Brazil,” says São Paolo–based Michel Serebrinsky, founding director of Brazil Art Fair, which is making its debut this year during Basel. The show includes fifteen exhibitors showing work from every quarter of the Brazilian art and design scene. And as Serebrinsky’s sees it, Miami during Basel is the perfect place for a fair like his, since it furnishes a mixed audience of recent immigrants familiar with what Brazil has to offer as well as international collectors who could help broaden the collector base for Brazilian galleries. “To me, Basel Miami is the Disneyland of art,” says Serebrinsky. “There are very few places in the world you can see as much of it as you can here.”

There are signs, too, that the Brazilian community is beginning to make inroads into the institutional structures of Miamian cultural life. Thom Collins is the director of the Pérez Art Museum Miami, the city’s new treasure house of contemporary art that opened to much fanfare in the middle of the Basel action this week. As he describes it, the museum’s acquisitions strategy has always been aimed at reflecting the cultural composition of the city, and has consequently been heavily weighted toward Spanish-speaking artists. But new buys in the last five years—including work by the likes of Brazilian artists Iran do Espírito Santo, Rivane Neuenschwander, and Ernesto Neto—show how cognizant the institution and its supporters are of the rising Brazilian presence. “Brazil has been such a powerhouse in terms of artistic production in the post-war [era],” notes Collins, who says he’s looking forward to building up the museum’s donor and membership base in the Brazilian community.

And yet, in a city where other, more entrenched cultural groups—not least the wealthy Cuban-American community—have long held say, Brazilians in Miami are still finding their place. Collins contrasted the latest Brazilian arrivals with the still relatively new Venezuelan contingent: The latter, he says have already become integral to the fabric of the museum and the city. “I haven’t, recognized that that’s the case yet, at least with the recent arrivals from Brazil,” said Collins. “The question is, how engaged will they become?”

Despite Brazilian-Miamians' obvious wealth and energy, the splash they have made on the real-estate front has yet to be matched by a similar breakthrough in the art world here—certainly nothing on the order of Cuban-Americans philanthropist’s Jorge Pérez’s $35-million gift to the museum that now bears his name. Their junior status seemed evident on the opening night of the Brazil Art Fair, where installation was still underway even as guests and buyers began to arrive. Attendance was reasonable but hardly through the roof, even with the Consul General in attendance. Only a ten-minute walk away, the crowds were packing it in for a Marina Abramavoic event hosted by the non-profit Youngarts Foundation—in a building, notably, that the institution occupies thanks to the efforts of another Cuban-American benefactor, the Bacardi family.

Still, with continued economic instability in Brazil and an ever-expanding cultural marketplace in Miami, Serebrinsky and company still seem well positioned for future Basels. Brazil, after all, has always been famed as the country of the future, and the fair director was characteristically optimistic about his countrymen’s (and his own) potential to become major players in Miami, both in and out of the festival season. “If you go to live somewhere, you want to be a part of it,” said Serebrinsky, “to help it grow and develop.”