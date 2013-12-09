Over the weekend New York Times published a story on the South African disgust with Mandela’s family, but other than that I’ve hardly read anything that even grazes this disconcerting topic. And I haven’t heard anybody asking the deepest questions of all: To what extent is Mandela responsible for the political shambles that followed his presidency? Great leadership involves building a political culture that mirrors your virtues. Can a leader truly be considered great if those who come right on his heels are terrible?

In a small way, I think South Africans’ vocal dissatisfaction with Mandela’s successors actually reflects well on him. It struck me, as I stood on the police line, that there are few African countries in which reporters, students, and police officers could remark so candidly on their leaders within their earshot. In Angola, a law allows for the detention of people who “insult” the president. In Zimbabwe, those who criticize President Robert Mugabe risk physical attack by thugs. When I did some reporting in the Republic of the Congo, people I spoke to in taxi cabs and hotel bars refused even to mention the names of powerful, fearing these environs were bugged.

Paradoxically, though the rest of the world reveres Mandela as a god, in South Africa one of his greatest legacies was creating a political culture in which the “Great Man” is not revered. Many times, Mandela reminded the country he was one man in a collective that fought for black liberation and self-deprecatingly catalogued his little personal flaws. "I wanted to be like an ordinary human being with virtues and vices,” he once confided to his friend Ahmed Kathrada. This in sharp contrast to other liberators nearby who established explicit personality cults—think Mobutu Sese Seko, whose self-given praise name translated to “the all-powerful warrior who sweeps from conquest to conquest leaving fire in his wake.” The high-spirited glee with which the South African press now lays bare the foibles of other South African politicians takes something from Mandela’s own example.

But why do the other South African politicians have all those flaws in the first place? Siphoning off public funds and abusing power to procure sex—the woman who accused Zuma of rape was a young family friend who admired him like a father; Zuma offered as proof that their sex was consensual the fact that she accepted money from him to take a cab home afterwards—go way beyond a taste for gaudy shirts, the kind of endearing little deficiency Mandela would ascribe to himself. Many claim the titanic example of goodness Mandela set crippled other politicians’ self-esteem and made them pursue other, less savory political pathways rather than try to fill his enormous shoes. Mbeki himself groused about the suffocating influence of what he called the “one good native” syndrome: The world’s belief that Africa had managed to mint just one great black leader, Mandela, and everybody else was bound to disappoint. In this interpretation, Mandela’s moral beauty triggered something like the backlash the awareness of his physical ugliness triggers in Shakespeare’s tyrant Richard III: “Since I cannot prove a lover / To entertain these fair well-spoken days, / I am determined to prove a villain.”

But I think this lets Mandela off too easily. The simpler, less ornately psychological explanation is that Mandela didn’t do enough to actively establish a culture of honesty, selflessness, and good conduct in the government he founded. In fact, the example Mandela set as president may not have been as perfect as we like to think. His 600-page authorized biography devotes a mere 25 pages to “Governing” after his inauguration, reflecting how little we know or care about his work as president. What is revealed within those 25 pages, however, can be troubling. The biographer, a renowned and sympathetic journalist named Anthony Sampson, recounts the difficulty Mandela had recognizing or intervening when the behavior of his friends in the ANC went off the rails. Mandela, Sampson writes, failed to stop the new Parliament’s move to award itself big salary hikes and then vigorously defended an ANC leader named Allan Boesak who was accused of embezzlement, even directing his Minister of Justice to make a speech supporting Boesak. (Boesak was soon convicted and sentenced to six years in prison.) When Archbishop Desmond Tutu snapped at the new government’s behavior, quipping that it “stopped the gravy train long enough to get on it,” Mandela snapped back, warning Tutu that he ought to have made the criticism in private.