Event Summary
The battle over climate change, carbon pollution, and America's energy future is not confined to Congress. In fact, considerable progress is happening at the state and local level with 31 states, and DC, setting targets for renewable energy and over 1,000 mayors signing on to the US Conference of Mayors' Climate Protection Agreement. The policy debate is also migrating from Washington to the states as the EPA prepares a carbon pollution standard and begins the implementation process. Will the efforts at the state and local levels develop solutions that achieve the goals of the Climate Action Plan? Or will the uncompromising attitudes of the national debate trickle down and further roadblock climate change action?
In partnership with the Center for American Progress, the State of Climate Change will take place at the Newseum's Knight Conference Center from 8-11am on Thursday, December 12.
Event Info
Thursday, Dec 12, 2013
8:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Knight Conference Center
555 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Event Agenda
- 8 am: Guest Arrival, Registration & Breakfast
- 8:30 am: Welcome Remarks, Frank Foer, Editor, The New Republic
- 8:35 am: Welcome Remarks, Tom Perriello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Center for American Progress Action Fund and Counselor for Policy to the Center for American Progress
- 8:40 am: Headline Interview: Jim Brainard, Mayor of Carmel, IN and Bob Dixson, Mayor of Greensburg, KS interviewed by Frank Foer, Editor, The New Republic
- 9:25 am: Panel Discussion - “The Climate Movement’s New Center of Gravity: An Assessment of Climate Change Action and Opportunity at the State and Local Level”
Panelists:
- Vicki Arroyo, Executive Director, Georgetown Climate Center, Georgetown University Law Center
- Georges Benjamin, MD, Executive Director, American Public Health Association
- Kathryn Clay, Executive Director, American Gas Foundation
- Joseph Goffman, Senior Counsel, Office of Air and Radiation, United States Environmental Protection Agency
- Moderator: Jonathan Cohn, Senior Editor, The New Republic
- 10:15 am: Keynote Interview: Bill Ritter, Former Governor of Colorado and Director, Center for the New Energy Economy, Colorado State University
- 11:00 am: Closing Remarks from Frank Foer, Editor, The New Republic
