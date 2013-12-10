By the same token, the current government’s crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood, which has forced the organization underground in the major cities, hasn’t had much of an impact on its activities within Al-Adwa. In Cairo, for example, the Brotherhood has suspended the regular meetings of its five-to-eight-member cells known as usras, and has urged its cadres to work on behalf of the organization individually, such as by trying to improve the Brotherhood’s reputation in conversations with neighbors. One Giza-based leader told me that phone communication is no longer safe for those Brotherhood officials who haven’t been arrested, so they now send messages to each other via their daughters.

But according to Hussein Morsi, the Brotherhood’s command chain in al-Adwa and the surrounding rural areas is still intact. The usra he heads continues to meet weekly—the same frequency as before his brother’s ouster—and still collects its members’ monthly dues, which remain seven to ten percent of each member’s salary. The leadership of the local shoaba, a division within the Brotherhood’s Leninist hierarchy that manages the work of six to twelve usras, is also functioning normally, and directly organizes the local Brotherhood-led marches demanding Morsi’s return to power.

Hussein, who serves in his shoaba’s administrative office, added that the head of his shoaba has continued to attend the regular meetings of the next tier in the Brotherhood’s hierarchy, the muntaqa. And despite the arrest of many higher-ranking provincial and national Brotherhood leaders, the Brotherhood’s provincial office in Sharkiya continues to disseminate orders that it receives from national Brotherhood leaders. For example, following major clashes in October between Brotherhood protesters and ordinary citizens opposing the organization, Muslim Brothers were ordered to refrain from retaliating when civilians attack them.

Given Hussein Morsi’s relatively low position in the Brotherhood’s nationwide hierarchy, he did not know exactly how the national leadership managed to maintain communication with the provincial leaders, because he has no personal access to these individuals. But he said that, on at least one occasion, a Brotherhood Guidance Office leader came to Sharkiya to meet with provincial leaders and distribute directives. He further revealed that, following Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie’s imprisonment in August, the Brotherhood appointed a new chief. (The man whom Morsi named as the new Brotherhood leader has no public profile and has never served in a top leadership position within the organization previously; although I was able to verify this man’s existence as a Muslim Brother, I could not confirm whether he was, in fact, the Brotherhood’s acting Supreme Guide.)

The fact that the Brotherhood is still functioning even somewhat normally in Egypt’s rural areas, despite a nationwide crackdown that has ensnared most of its top leaders, is good reason to question the widespread analysis that the organization cannot reemerge politically anytime soon. Much depends on what the Brotherhood’s leadership, perhaps even at the local level, decides to do: If the Brotherhood decides to run its own candidates as independents or support candidates from other parties in the next parliamentary elections, which are slated for next year, it could regain at least a small share of the influence that it lost during the past five months. The Guidance Office, Morsi told me, had not yet decided on its policy for the next elections—but if the Guidance Office decides to participate, he indicated, rank-and-file Brothers are prepared to resume political activities.