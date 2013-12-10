In the statute, Merkley and Levin sought to tightly define permitted and prohibited activities. But the three-and-a-half-year rule-writing odyssey enabled banks to spend billions to influence regulators and carve out healthy exemptions for themselves. They were initially successful, but the final language rolls back many of the exemptions. For instance, banks will not be allowed to engage in “portfolio hedging,” trades that offset losses in a broad range of assets. The only allowable hedging must be tied to a specific, identifiable position. Here, the banks were their own worst enemy. JPMorgan Chase’s London Whale trades, the disastrous derivative bets that wound up costing them $6.2 billion, were masked by the bank as a portfolio hedge. The resulting debacle showed that what JPMorgan insisted were trades that hedged risk against “bad outcomes” only introduced a new set of risks, and catastrophic losses. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, in previewing the Volcker rule, specifically cited the Whale trades as prohibited.

Elsewhere, rule-writers added flexibility. For example, the legislative statute allows banks to engage in “market-making,” facilitating trades for clients in stocks, bonds or other securities. Merkley analogizes this to banks operating like a grocery store, keeping enough bread in stock in case customers request it . “It doesn’t mean you can buy a warehouse full of the bread and bet on the price changing,” Merkley said. Market-making generated $44 billion for the five biggest banks just last year, as they profit from holding the stocks and bonds for a short while. Reformers fear that banks will label virtually every asset they purchase as inventory for market-making, turning it into back-door proprietary trading.

Under the final rule, bank examiners will collect information on market-making, tracking trading inventory (the amount of bread, to use the grocery store analogy), setting limits on individual holdings and determining whether individual cases cross over into proprietary trading. If done properly, it will look a lot like how examiners scrutinize the loan books of smaller community banks. However, the rule may also give banks discretion to decide for themselves whether their trades are permissible.

CEOs will have to certify in writing that their bank has “procedures to establish, maintain, enforce, review, test and modify” compliance with the Volcker rule, and the procedures will have to be approved by senior management and the board of directors. This compliance guarantee was not in the proposed rule, but was sought by Merkley and Levin in their comment letter. A similar certification in the Sarbanes-Oxley financial accounting law, which carries criminal penalties that could have been used during the financial crisis to send non-compliant CEOs to jail, has really never been enforced. Given that history, and the fact that the certification here is even weaker, it’s hard to see it as much more than lip service. Nevertheless, supporters believe that the very act of certification creates a sense of importance around the rule, and will lead banks to pay more attention to their own operations.

The Volcker rule has the potential to really create a firewall between deposit-taking banks and risky trading. Credit should go to Merkley and Levin for doggedly pressuring regulators and fending off attempts to subvert the legislative intent of the rule. Reform-minded regulators like Kara Stein at the Securities and Exchange Commission and Gary Gensler at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission forced the unwieldy collection of regulators writing the rule to take notice and make changes. Former policymakers like Paul Volcker, and activists like Occupy the SEC, which sent a 325-page comment letter on the rule, provided real-world expertise so regulators had another source for technical information besides bank lobbyists. And the public got involved, like the nearly 100,000 people who signed a MoveOn petition to close the portfolio-hedging loophole. “The public may not have been familiar with details, but they understood that banks engaged in an extraordinary gambling operation, where if they won the bets, they’d get private gain, and if they lost bets, there would be public pain,” Merkley said.