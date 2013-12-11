News footage from Aleppo, Baghdad, and southern Afghanistan plentifully displays the physical toll of other, ongoing civil wars. But I would argue that fiction is the medium best suited to capture the unseen devastation: The perversion of social obligations and loyalties, the fragmentation of the familial unit, the moral and spiritual degeneration of the self. When confronted with the facts of foreign atrocities, the experience is often consigned to the realm of the unimaginable. Fiction makes the unimaginable imaginable. And as unimaginable as the suffering produced by atrocity may be, the psychology of its perpetrators may be even more so. A novel can grant humanity even to those who act inhumanely, and by making men and women of monsters, it can offer not only a ground-level view of a particular conflict, but a descent into the substratum of human nature capable of the incomprehensible.

It is also a medium uniquely qualified to convey the inner rebellion against such devastation. The characters in A Constellation, while unremarkable by most standards of civic measurement, are extraordinary in their capacity to defy the despair imprinted into the private sphere by disastrous performances of political and military power. Through recognizable acts of compassion, most small, some large, they retain their humanity despite the geopolitical tides that might otherwise wash them of it. The characters are an amalgamation of research and imagination, and while traveling through the region after finishing the book, I repeatedly met them in ordinary people trying to move on with their lives. In Starogladovskaya, the curator of the only museum in Chechnya to remain open throughout the conflicts had recently completed much needed renovations. In Urus-Martan, a retired fighter had spent two decades hand-building a replica of his destroyed ancestral village in a lot behind his house. In Grozny, a government worker drove me to an empty field, asked me to take his picture in front of the flattened gravel that once had been his home, and then told me about his favorite Moscow nightclubs.

Their stories are the repercussions of policy decisions sketched out on legal pads and enacted by monolithic bureaucracies. It’s probably inevitable that these personal costs are subsumed within the abstractions of procedure. One only needs to look back to the previous presidency to find ample evidence that the dignity of the individual is quickly lost to leaders who transact at the scale of nations and populations. But those nations and populations are comprised of people whose experiences cannot be articulated as data points.

Novels are neither reportage nor textbooks. To read fiction strictly as a source of information misses the point that it conveys meaning resistant to quantification or aggregation. That meaning comes from the transcendent power of existing, for a few pages at least, inside the mind and soul of another person. No novel would simplify the decision to go to war, or to authorize a drone strike, because no good novel simplifies anything. But those well-educated in empathy are more likely to make more humane and compassionate choices, and what fiction can provide a leader is the ethically necessary complication of individuated experience. It’s impractical to imagine that novels would ever have the same effect as the intelligence reports that cross the presidential desk. But it is heartening that this president makes time for them.