The big news from yesterday’s Mandela memorial was not a rousing speech or particularly moving tribute. It was a photo, captured late in the ceremony, of David Cameron, Obama, and Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt—faces smushed together in a mid-memorial selfie. As soon as the photo appeared online, the internet pounced. “Selfie Diplomacy,” trumpeted NBC News. “President Takes Selfie at Mandela Funeral. Inappropriate?” wondered the Christian Science Monitor. “Critics Click Over Obama Selfie Saga,” the Boston Herald declared.

Roberto Schmidt is the AFP photographer, currently the agency’s chief photographer for South Asia, who captured that infamous snap. Reached by phone in South Africa, he sighed heavily. “Why do people care about a selfie?” he said. “This is a sad reflection of our society.” He’d gone to photograph the memorial with a team of ten photographers. They moved some 500 images on the wire. “Good images, nice, strong images," he said. “Images of South Africans dancing, smiling, chanting, which is the way they express mourning for a man they consider to be their father.” It was a long ceremony; he took many photographs of world leaders giving speeches and South Africans grieving. And suddenly he saw the Danish prime minister lift her phone to take a photo of her face alongside seatmates Obama and Cameron. Schmidt dutifully clicked away. “They’re in front of you, this happens, you take the picture,” he said. “But I saw so many good images from that memorial. And the picture that’s getting played is the president in a selfie. That’s kind of a bummer.”

One of the AFP images Roberto Schmidt wishes would go viral.