One month ago, The New York Times published a long piece on the front page about shocking allegations of anti-Semitism—swastikas on lockers, anti-Semitic nicknames and jokes, the throwing of coins at Jewish students—at Pine Bush School District, which has a significant Jewish population and is located in upstate New York, not two hours from New York City, where there are a few Jews as well. Three Jewish families have sued the district, which denies everything. That Jew-hatred would crop up in a sleepy, secular school district upstate—yes, even one that 40 years ago hosted a Ku Klux Klan grand dragon, as the Times reported—was weird enough to be newsworthy. If the charges were true, it would mean that anti-Semitism is alive and well where you least expect it, and that no American Jew—in Pine Bush, in Pensacola, in Park Slope—should feel entirely safe.

However, new reporting and a closer look at the Times article suggest that the story is more ambivalent and complicated. While there is likely a there there—and indeed, reporter Benjamin Weiser subsequently reported Justice Department and New York state investigations—there may also be something more: A sign of tensions not only between Jews and Gentiles but between different kinds of Jews.

It’s worth noting that the original Times article contained fervent, almost incredulous denials of anti-Semitism from the (Jewish) former school superintendent. Subsequently, The Village Voice collected various Pine Bush residents’ reactions, some of which were disbelieving. Other responses, by contrast, were rancid, and would have seemed to confirm the hostile portrait the lawsuit paints. One tweet read, “why cause more drama then there already is in this town. The jews just needa go back to kj where they belong.”

Here's where it gets interesting. “kj” stands for Kiryas Joel, a nearby town known for being dominated by Hasidic Jews of the Satmar dynasty. The Times reported in 2011 that the community, despite being by some measures the poorest in the country—many residents don’t speak English, devote their time to religious study or childrearing, and have many, many offspring (two years ago, the median age in Kiryas Joel was 12)—is able to wield outsize political influence and win benefits specific to their town by voting as a bloc. It secured, for example, “a luxurious 60-bed postnatal maternal care center” in the town, which “was built with $10 million in state and federal grants,” according to the Times.