Waldman's powerfully intelligent debut draws you in with its up-to-the-moment sociology of literary Brooklyn. But its real power comes from its insights into male narcissism, as embodied in Nate, one of the most appallingly memorable literary characters of the year.

The Letters of Leonard Bernstein edited by Nigel Simeone

Bernstein's letters don't go very deep into his psychology or artistic process, but they are a hugely entertaining chronicle of a enviable life, and a trove of musical and show-business gossip.

My Struggle: Volume One by Karl Ove Knausgaard