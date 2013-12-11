Today, for no particular reason—perhaps because I've spent the last two weeks wrangling with the bureaucratically creative Russian Foreign Ministry to give me a correspondent's visa to Moscow—I bring you gifs that, unfortunately, explain Russia.
The Russians are a spiritual people, but they are a practical people.
They are an inventive people.
They are a daring people.
They are a vindictive people.
They are, uh, well...
They are a resilient people.
Very resilient.
They can come out of nowhere.
And surprise you.
Or, if you're a boar, and they have a sink, they can knock you out.
God, I hope that visa comes through soon.