Today, for no particular reason—perhaps because I've spent the last two weeks wrangling with the bureaucratically creative Russian Foreign Ministry to give me a correspondent's visa to Moscow—I bring you gifs that, unfortunately, explain Russia. 

The Russians are a spiritual people, but they are a practical people.

 

They are an inventive people.

They are a daring people.

They are a vindictive people.

They are, uh, well...

They are a resilient people.

Very resilient.

They can come out of nowhere.

And surprise you.

Or, if you're a boar, and they have a sink, they can knock you out.

God, I hope that visa comes through soon. 