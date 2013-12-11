Gawker’s Tom Scocca, in an essay last week arguing that “smarm”—not snark—is the “defining feature of our times,” took on two smarmyweights: David Eggers and Malcolm Gladwell. The former “is full of shit,” Scocca wrote, while the latter “is a known expert, in theory and practice, on the marketing power of popularity.” Eggers didn’t take the bait. Gladwell did, posting an essay Wednesday on The New Yorker’s website whose very title bolsters Scocca’s argument: “Being Nice Isn’t Really So Awful.”

Know what is awful, though? Self-satisfaction about being nice.

But now I’m snarking, which may be the actual defining feature of our times, depending where you stand in this debate. Scocca does nothing of the sort in his piece—not the kind of hit-and-run snark for which Gawker was once known, anyway. His essay runs nearly 9,000 words and takes fearless, identifiable stands. It’s not easily dismissed, so Gladwell sloppily dismisses it instead.

Scocca “wants to make Dave Eggers the poster child for this movement. And it is here, I think, that his essay falters,” Gladwell writes. Instead, it is here, I think, that Gladwell’s essay falters. The central text of dispute comes from an email interview Eggers had with the Harvard Advocate in 2000, in which he wrote: