Scott Brown appears ready pick up his electoral career in New Hampshire. The notion has been in the air since the spring, but only recently has it begun to seduce the imaginations of local power brokers. Though Brown has brushed off reporters thus far, he opened a political action committee in the state a few months ago and last week penned an op-ed excoriating ObamaCare’s effects on hospitals in the state. It now appears obvious that he wants to cut ties with Massachusetts—where he was the sole Republican officeholder of any note just eleven months ago—and challenge New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen. And he absolutely should.

There is a great deal that is silly about the politics in the United States, but nothing more fatuous and bizarre than the widely-held belief that an elected representative must somehow form a lasting relationship with a place, or embody its character and traditions, to ably work on behalf of its people. This expectation forced ex-senator Richard Lugar to go to extreme lengths to prove his residency in Indiana—a state that, in normal circumstances, no sane person would willingly claim as their home—and allowed his primary opponent to successfully paint him as absent and out of touch, costing him reelection and millions of Hoosiers a skilled and popular lawmaker. Even now, Liz Cheney must dodge accusations of carpetbagging in her own Wyoming Senate race. But that (truthful) designation couldn’t possibly be more important than her manifest insanity. A candidate’s policy preferences matter infinitely more than which college football team he roots for. If Brown, like Robert Kennedy and Hillary Clinton before him, were to run and win in a state he hadn’t lived in, it would go a long way toward proving that point.

I should mention from the outset that Brown could probably win again in Massachusetts. Recent polls have shown that his popularity remains fairly strong, and he’s even viewed favorably there by about 30 percent of Democrats. But why would a canny politician choose to hang his hat in a place that is nationally famous for supporting the guys in the other party? President Obama delivered a 23-point drubbing to Mitt Romney there last November, winning all 14 counties in the process. None of the statewide positions, from attorney general to auditor to secretary of the commonwealth, is held by a Republican, and yesterday’s special election ensured that the entire congressional delegation is a bluewash as well.

Even Brown’s momentous January 2010 Senate victory seems, in retrospect, like an aberration. A close win against a rather weak Democratic candidate during an off-year election (when masses of Democratic voters tend to stay home), at the exact moment that nationwide disapproval of the Democrat-led effort to pass ObamaCare reached its boiling point? Those don’t sound like the makings of a world-beating Republican iconoclast. Notwithstanding some early, inflated assessments of his popularity, he’ll never be a juggernaut in such a liberal citadel.