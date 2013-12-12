Last week, the Nonhuman Rights Project filed three lawsuits seeking "legal personhood" for four chimps who live upstate and are used for research—or, as the NRP puts it, are “imprisoned”— but this week New York judges denied the animal-rights group’s claims. Just how much do chimps have in common with people, though? Consider the following studies:

Chimps empathize with their friends

Yawning when you see another person yawn is a sign of empathy. Humans do it, more often in response to family members or friends than strangers, and primatologist Frans de Waal has shown that the same is true for chimps: "Twenty-three chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) from two separate groups watched videos of familiar and unfamiliar individuals yawning or at rest (control). The chimpanzees yawned more when watching the familiar yawns than the familiar control group or the unfamiliar yawns, demonstrating an in-group-out-group bias in contagious yawning."

They get stressed out about moving

Human psychologists have made “relocation stress syndrome” an official diagnosis—but it may be applicable to chimps, too. When 72 chimps were relocated from an animal research center in Arizona to one in Texas, researchers looked for chemical signs of stress before, during, and after their journey. They found: “numerous statistically significant differences in hematological, clinical chemistry, and immunological parameters. Some of these were indicative of stress, and thus, changes in welfare state, although many remained within the published normal ranges for chimpanzees.” When the chimps were tested again three to 12 weeks after their arrival in Texas, most still hadn’t made a full recovery.

They learn from each other

Social learning is often thought of as a uniquely human process, but Swiss primatologist Christophe Boesch has produced compelling evidence that chimps teach each other behaviors like cracking nuts through a complex, intergenerational social process. Boesch, who spent years observing chimps in Cote d’Ivoire, identified three key phases young chimpanzees go through as they learn to crack nuts. First, young chimps make unsuccessful attempts to crack nuts open without the proper tools, like simple hammers and anvils. In the second phase, which sets in at around age three, chimps begin to understand the relationships between nuts, hammers and anvils, but they lack the necessary physical strength. Only in the final stage, when the development of their musculature coincides with sufficient cognitive awareness, do they manage to regularly crack open nuts. When researchers gave nuts, hammers and anvils to captive chimpanzees that had grown up in zoos, they found that they were far less adept at cracking the nuts—leading researchers to conclude that chimps must learn from adults and others of their own kind.