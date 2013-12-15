There is a beautiful lightness and elegance, an almost watercolor quality, about Cézanne’s most remarkable letters. And Alex Danchev’s new edition of the letters, the first in a generation, is lucid and approachable, a book that everybody who loves modern painting will want to have on the shelf. We see the hotheaded volubility of the young Cézanne give way to a figure who is at once a rationalist and a dreamer. Here he is, near the end of his life, writing to the artist Émile Bernard: “The littérateur expresses himself in abstractions while the painter gives concrete expression to his sensations, his perceptions, by means of line and color. One cannot be too scrupulous, too sincere, or too submissive to nature; but one is more or less master of one’s model, and above all of one’s means of expression.” There is something at once paradoxical and winning in the way that humility and pride live side-by-side in the heart and the mind of this great artist.