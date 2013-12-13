This month, members of the American Studies Association (ASA) are voting on a resolution, which has already been endorsed unanimously by its National Council, that represents the left-wing tradition of “solidarity” in a most dubious form. It proposes “to honor the call of Palestinian civil society for a boycott of Israeli academic institutions.” The ASA Council does not claim its academic counterparts in Israel either helped create the policies of the Netanyahu government or even that most Israeli professors and students support them. The American leftists insist they mean only to target institutions that allegedly “are a party to Israeli state policies that violate human rights and negatively impact the working conditions of Palestinian scholars and students.”

The resolution is enrobed in the familiar rhetoric of self-righteousness. The ASA, it trumpets, “is committed to the pursuit of social justice, to the struggle against all forms of racism, including anti-Semitism, discrimination, and xenophobia, and to solidarity with aggrieved peoples in the United States and in the world.” Yet the text does not explain how the boycott might help aggrieved Palestinians, whether in or outside Israeli universities. Its only real purpose is to strike a moral stance at a time when strong opposition to the Israeli occupation has become the anti-imperialist cause of a large segment of the Western left. The resolution, admits Matthew Frye Jacobson, a past president of the group and a professor at Yale who endorses it, just “bars the ASA as an organization from entering into partnerships with Israeli institutions… Not that there’s a whole lot of that that has ever gone on anyway, so in that sense it’s symbolic.”

As many critics point out, to single out Israeli universities for violating human rights is transparently myopic. Chinese universities are also “a party” to the policies of their government, which has forcibly relocated many Tibetans from their homes and demonizes their religion—and fires professors who criticize the rule of the Communist Party. Russian universities promote and enforce the Putin government’s vile laws against gays and lesbians. But scholars of American history and culture routinely speak at academic institutions in both countries and invite their counterparts to visit theirs. By the same logic, one might call on ASA members who despise the national security state yet work for universities that get grants from or allow recruiting by the Defense Department, the CIA, or the NSA to boycott themselves.

Even if most of the 5,000 members of the American Studies Association endorse the boycott resolution, they are quite unlikely to change anyone’s mind or, for that matter, Israeli policy. Instead, the resolution has embroiled the ASA in an entirely predictable cyberstorm, as charges of “Jew-hating” and “Zionist apartheid” befoul the Internet. Supporters salute the “courage” of their comrades, while many academics who reject the boycott—including eight past presidents of the organization—may never take the ASA seriously again.