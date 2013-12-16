“The notion that young men do not fear HIV...is a myth that needs to be dispelled. It undermines the lives and struggles of a new generation of gay men trying to make their places in the world,” writes Perry Halkitis, professor and author of the book The AIDS Generation: Stories of Survival and Resilience. “The truth is that HIV is no longer a death sentence, and to expect a new generation of gay men to perceive it in that manner is unreasonable, unwarranted and unrealistic.” Longtime activist and author of My Fabulous Disease, Mark S. King, seems to agree: “Young gay men are more aware of HIV than my generation ever was. They simply relate to it differently.”

How are younger gay men relating to HIV differently? By engaging in a wide range of prevention practices including sero-sorting (the practice of choosing partners based on HIV status), sero-positioning (choosing sexual position based on same), monogamy, frequent testing, choosing partners with undetectable/non-transmissible viral loads (amount of the virus in the bloodstream), among others. Meanwhile, the mixed messages that younger gay men receive about HIV is complicating their decision making. “This has been a prevention dilemma since the mid '90s,” Ed Wolf, an AIDS activist and educator featured in the acclaimed documentary We Were Here,told me. “On the one hand, we want to tell someone who finds out they're positive today, you're going to be fine...you're not going to die of AIDS... On the other hand, we want to tell uninfected people, don't get this terrible disease.”

Finding the balance between those messages has become the central struggle of HIV prevention, and may be why PrEP remains bitterly controversial. Many in the gay community still perceive it as a license for promiscuity.

David Evans, the director of research advocacy at Project Inform, in October wrote in The Huffington Post that the gay community couldn't afford to lag in embracing PrEP—and was met with a fair amount of vitriol. "I've seen so much of that in the community," he told me. "We demonize people who are having a really hard time making choices not to use condoms.” Doctors, too, are raising moralistic objections, according to Evans: “We get about 2 calls or emails a week from someone trying to get PrEP and are unsuccessful…. The problem has been, every single time, that the provider themselves often either didn't know about PrEP or had very negative opinions about it.”

Many people within and outside the gay community cannot fathom why gay men would have unprotected anal sex, but it's all a matter of perspective. All of us take calculated risks every day, as Ed Wolf points out. “Driving a car is a very deadly serious issue, but because driving a car is so valued in our society, no one is going to say not to do it," he said. "Instead they've come up with a whole cafeteria menu for how to reduce your risk in the car, and this is all we are saying: for some people having ... anal sex is as important to them as is the car that you are driving. And so we need to have a wide menu of options for those people as well. But that behavior is not valued.”

PrEP, then, is a sort of seatbelt for gay men, and it's no more a license for promiscuity than a seatbelt is a license for speed: for some users it may be, but not for most. The aforementioned reports notwithstanding, the fact that PrEP remains little known and poorly understood cannot be blamed on the media entirely. The culture at large, including many gay survivors of the '80s and '90s, need to rethink their biases and assumptions—that, yes, it's possible now to have safe, unprotected gay sex.

The existence of this debate, though, represents staggering progress. How lucky we are to be facing these particular concerns, considering where we were only twenty years ago. The fact that we now have PrEP, and antiretroviral medications making the virus non-transmissible, and that people in the U.S. are mostly living with AIDS rather than dying from it, is something we didn't dare to imagine back then. “Some day we're going to look back at this, and the epidemiologists and the social scientists are going to go, isn't this interesting, a virus came that was transmissible from person to person, and the big global response was to keep these people alive, which is so compassionate,” said Wolf. “We didn't want people with HIV to die, so we created systems to support them and keep them alive, but then it guarantees an ongoing viral pool, because it kept the virus alive as well.”