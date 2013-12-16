But when you actually try to reform the status quo, any approach that relies on courting insiders (lobbyists and businessman, often regulators and Washington think tankers) rather than ginning up public support typically stalls out before long. The oil-state Democrats cave to energy companies; northeastern Democrats cave to the financial industry; coastal Dems cave to the tech sector; farm-state Dems cave to Big Ag. There are defense-contractor Dems; big-box retailer Dems; health insurer Dems (one reason for the Rube-Goldberg contraption we know as Obamacare). And any number of them who will parrot the Beltway editorial page consensus about the urgency of hacking away at Medicare and Social Security, a view just about every respectable corporate executive and financier subscribes to.

When I was working on my recent profile of Warren, I often heard critics accuse her of being irresponsible—or worse, a demagogue. “For someone like me, it’s kind of a disappointing thing, in the sense that a Harvard law professor would presumably know the system and would understand the issues and would therefore address them in a responsible way,” one bank executive told me. “She’s gone out of her way to undermine confidence by using intellectual constructs that are nonsensical.”

The problem with this critique is that the only reliable way to make reformist inroads is to play to the folks back home. Take financial regulation, since we’re on the subject. In early 2009, Senator Maria Cantwell blocked the nomination of a former Goldman Sachs partner and Clinton Treasury official named Gary Gensler, whom she accused of being a Wall Street lackey, until the Obama administration got tougher on derivatives. It did. In August of that year, Gensler turned around and broke all sorts of unwritten rules by publicly slamming the too-soft derivatives bill Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner sent to Congress. It ended up tougher. In the spring of 2010, Senator Blanche Lincoln, a pro-business moderate who suddenly found herself in a brutal primary fight, abruptly embraced an even more austere set of derivatives restrictions. The final version of the law ended up tougher still.

All of these moves could on some level be chalked up to crass, ambitious, politically-motivated grandstanding. None of them would fit the banking industry’s definition of responsible discourse. But it’s also the case that no meaningful reform of the financial system would have happened without them. In the real world, the playing field is so tilted toward corporations that a decision to debate calmly, behind closed doors, is in effect a decision to accept the status quo.

More importantly, all these changes were both substantively important and politically popular. That’s why it’s so strange to hear people say populism would be an electoral catastrophe—“nothing would be more disastrous for Democrats,” the Third Way brass writes. The statement is almost self-refuting, suggesting that issues for which there’s a lot of public support are politically toxic. And, in fact, when you look at the set of issues the Third Way op-ed cites as a dead-end for Democrats—increasing Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation for seniors, resisting Medicare benefit cuts—they poll exceptionally well. The same goes for getting tough with Wall Street and for raising the minimum wage, among other populist positions.

That’s not to endorse majoritarianism, or some even cruder form mob rule. As Barney Frank once said, the voters are no bargain either. Granting full civil rights to gays, women, and racial minorities was the right thing to do even when most people opposed it. So was preventing AIG and Citigroup from collapsing in 2008 (though I would have done it on vastly different terms), even though no one wanted any part of it. The point is just that, when powerful economic interests are involved, the burden of proof should fall on self-interested elites rather than popular opinion, whereas Third Way proposes something akin to the opposite. That’s not a trivial difference. It’s the schism that’s increasingly defining the Democratic Party.

*It’s worth pointing out, as my colleague John Judis noted in this piece, that populism has long resonated among a segment of the middle class.

