However, the volume does suffer from something inherent to such projects: Lingo is evanescent. By the time you capture terms like this between two covers, they are often obsolete. This is one reason why DARE, in all of its majesty, cannot help but qualify as an achievement more archival than lexicographic. Because of its regional focus, as well as the homogenization of American English, DARE’s long gestation has brought it to light in a world where we process language differently than people did in the "Mad Men" era that DARE was created in. Although DARE is supplemented with references to written sources from after 1970, the work is essentially a record of American regionalisms such as they were in Eisenhower-era America. The staff even preferred to interview people 60 or older, who had lived long lives in their communities soaking up the local language.

DARE is valuable as a documentary rescue mission, in that the regional diversity it documents has been diluting since after World War II. Things were once quite different, with middle class Philadelphians in the early 1800s saying agin for again while the same sorts in New York were saying sich for such and guv for gave and moneyed Charlestonians were saying gyardin for garden.

But the media have exposed all Americans to the same ways of speaking, and Americans are less likely to spend their lives in one community than they once were. As such, the southern drawl is lighter, the old-time New Yawk accent can be easier to hear in an old movie than in real life, and many younger Americans draw a blank on the “Yankee” accent that “Family Guy,” set in Rhode Island, occasionally parodies.

Thanks to the taped interviews that DARE included, listenable here, anyone can now hear actual people who spoke that dialect. Or, DARE shows us that soda and pop are hardly the only two terms for soft drink that have divided Americans: Depending on where you were, you may have also heard people calling their sodas dope, bellywash or—apparently in one corner of Florida—slop. And who wouldn’t want to know that to let a woman know her slip was showing, Americans were given to such a panoply of expressions such as “It’s snowing down south,” “Your father likes you better than your mother,” “Whitey’s out of jail,” or even just “Hey”? (No, that last one was not the guy from upstate New York)

Yet we moderns process American English differently than women who wore slips, or the men who were warning them about their expsosure. These days, there is plenty of interest in non-standard language—but today, America slangs together more. Americanisms—geographically promiscuous items such as veggie, twerk, selfie, and “My bad!”—interest us more than regionalisms such as that people call smoking marijuana smoking out on the west coast but smoking up on the east Also, our comfort with the profane—which has produced the online Urban Dictionary—is a foothold that will be elusive for DARE, which typically of its era gives only light coverage to, say, what might happen when a slip came off. Also, while we're on the "urban," while DARE was composed as a look at the kinds of language standard dictionaries leave out, since its time, standard American English has increasingly incorporated Black English. The “Ebonic” cadence and slang repertoire of Aziz Ansari, the “yo”-bedecked tweets of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and the “blaccent” that any “American Idol” contestant adopts unthinkingly to render modern pop would strike the time traveller from as recently as 1980 as strikingly “Negroid.”