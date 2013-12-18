From the beginning, Bloomberg devised his opinion website as if it were the Davos of dinner parties. He approached a handful of prominent journalists he deemed like-minded intellectuals and made them offers too eye-popping to refuse. For on-site staffers there were ritzy amenities, such as the townhouse’s wireless-equipped rooftop Japanese garden. One former columnist based out of town had travel and accommodations written into his contract, which ended up including stays at five-star Manhattan hotels. Another was told off the bat that he’d be making “six figures, the first of which will be a two” with no specifications for weekly output. And for particularly big-name contributors, the numbers are even more boggling. Michael Lewis makes around $8,000 per 1,200-word column.

Bloomberg also hired two executive editors for close to half a million dollars each: David Shipley, the widely respected op-ed page editor at the Times, and Jamie Rubin, a former assistant secretary of state under President Clinton. Their styles could hardly have been more different. Rubin, married to Christiane Amanpour, is a big personality and a smooth talker. Shipley is mild-mannered and discreet. After ten months, Rubin was fired, which came as no surprise to him. “I had wanted to be part of something new, more like a centrist think tank than yet another opinion website with a limited readership,” Rubin said.

For columnists, however, the limited readership was offset by the sense that they were being read in the highest corridors of power. One former columnist walked into the townhouse dining hall one morning to find the mayor on his cell phone, reading aloud from a Bloomberg View editorial about Greg Smith, the former Goldman Sachs executive who resigned via Times op-ed. Asked who was on the other end of the call, the mayor replied: “Lloyd Blankfein.”

Writers were also wined and dined by Bloomberg himself. At a dinner for columnists at the Palm, the mayor promised not to censor anyone, assuring them that they could, within limits—one of which was advocating against a woman’s right to choose—write whatever they wanted. At another salon-style dinner in a private hotel dining room, Bloomberg explained that he didn’t care that the site was losing money. His priority was providing a value-add to Terminal subscribers: that is, the tony network of financiers who pay upwards of $20,000 a year for access to the software system that is Bloomberg L.P.’s cash cow. One former staffer explained: “He wants the [international] glitterati, his peer group, to start talking about what’s in Bloomberg View.”

But the result of gathering all these heavyweights under one virtual roof has not exactly lit a fuse under the intellectual world. Instead, the output of Bloomberg View has been mostly flat—a particularly bloodless kind of centrism, churned out, in some cases, by journalists whose primary loyalties are to other outlets. The demand to be empirical, to pry apart every facet of domestic and foreign policy with blunt Bloombergian logic, has led to a slew of milquetoast editorials. Recent headlines include “HONORING NELSON MANDELA'S LEGACY” and “OBAMA MUST NOW MOBILIZE THE WORLD.” And allowing talent to write as the spirit moves them has resulted in some head-scratchingly miscellaneous op-eds, such as Orszag decrying the fake-tanning industry. It’s no wonder that the columns have struggled to survive on the Web, even as two View writers were nominated for a Pulitzer last year for their analysis of the European debt crisis. The site, which currently gets around 2.8 million uniques a month, is practically dull by mandate. “Editors go over there and it’s like Night of the Living Dead,” said one columnist who left the company. “They are just mummified and never heard from again.”