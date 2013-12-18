The iTunes store features thousands of “Health & Fitness” apps (twelve pages for ones that begin with the letter “A” alone). MyFitnessPal is the most popular free app, with more than 40 million users; each month, 1.5 million new people sign up. But there are hundreds of other apps, whose minor differences garner leagues of loyal fans. Other weight-loss gizmos include the Withings Scale to measure your body mass index and heart rate; Nike+ running shoes that sync to your smartphone; and Fitbits, whose wrist displays allow you to monitor everything from the calories you’ve burned to the stairs you’ve climbed. In April, the research firm IHS released a report predicting that global downloads of sports and fitness apps will rise 63 percent by 2017. Over the same period, IHS also projects shipments of wearable sensors and computers will climb from 43.8 million to 56.2 million. For an anorexic with an Internet connection, the world has never been more user-friendly.

This is the dark side of what The New York Times Magazine called “The Data-Driven Life” in 2010. For years, “geeks” (the Times’ word) had been using the “techniques of analysis” to self-track everything from coffee consumption to professional efficiency to the time they wasted doing roommates’ dirty dishes. The philosophy—“self-knowledge though numbers”—seduced engineers, software coders, and self-described rationalists, the kind of people who proudly declare themselves to be “on the spectrum” and are more often than not male. In the three and a half years since the article ran, its premise has gone mainstream. Nike FuelBands adorn the wrists of fashion editors and start-up entrepreneurs alike; cars display fuel efficiency in real time; the New York City subway now features pacifying “countdown clocks.” As Michael Bloomberg is wont to say, “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.”

For most people, these new apps and technologies are valuable tools for self-improvement, including weight loss. But for people with eating disorders, they can abet the most destructive compulsions. When she was ten, Danielle Cauley, now 20, began logging everything she ate in an Excel spreadsheet. “If I ate something, I had to enter it,” she remembers. “It changed my behavior.” Entering too many numbers made her feel “like a failure.”

“Women have been at the forefront of self-quantification for a really long time, certainly since we started to equate slenderness with self-control,” says Clive Thompson, author of Smarter Than You Think: How Technology is Changing our Minds for the Better. Weight Watchers was among the first companies, in the pre-digital era, to recognize the marketability of calorie-counting. “The whole genius of what they did was to formalize all foods into a mechanized point system of input and output,” Thompson says. “The program allows members to have a spreadsheet-like relationship to their own bodies.”

Now, even Weight Watchers is falling behind the times: In August, just after the company’s chief executive resigned, the CFO blamed declining recruitments on “the continued sudden explosion of interest in free apps and activity monitors.”