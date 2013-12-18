There are some tentatively hopeful noises in Washington about people coming to their senses and deciding to get things done. The odds of this are admittedly scant, but we can take comfort in at least one real step forward today: Official Washington called out some particularly blatant pandering toward the military.

Generally speaking, invoking our troops to advance one’s pet cause of the moment is about as risk-free as telling an anecdote about one’s dear grandmother. Which is perhaps what New Hampshire Senator Kelly Ayotte, a first-term Republican, was banking on yesterday when she decided to make a show of opposing the new bipartisan budget agreement on the grounds that it was trimming $6 billion over 10 years from some military pensions (a reduction of cost of living increases for military retirees that will apply only while they are still of working age—that is, when many of them are making a very good living working for military contractors or starting contracting firms of their own with the benefits of set-aside provisions to benefit veterans. The Washington Post reports that House budget aides estimate the move would "reduce lifetime retirement pay by about 6 percent for a man who enlisted at age 18 and retired at age 38 as a sergeant first class in the Army—leaving him with about $1.626 million in lifetime retirement pay instead of $1.734 million.")

Organizing a press conference with veterans groups, Ayotte called the pension reduction a “dealbreaker” and proclaimed: “We could quickly find $6 billion that would not be taken from the backs of our men and women in uniform.” She was joined in this push by, among others, fellow Republicans Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who declared: “Of all the people we could’ve picked on to screw, how could we have arrived here?”

But then something interesting happened: Just minutes after the press conference, the senators were called out on the Senate floor by none other than John McCain. The Arizona Republican is as pro-military as they come and is famously close with both Graham (his “Tonto,” writes Mark Leibovich in a new profile of McCain) and Ayotte (“one of his new favorites,” notes Leibovich). Yet there was McCain, pushing back in heated fashion on the Senate floor, noting that the pension reform had been sought by the military brass as a way to get the Pentagon’s ballooning personnel costs under control: