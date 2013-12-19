As Congress passes a modest two-year budget deal, it seems that our long national obsession with reducing the projected long-term federal deficit, and the quest for a grand bargain on taxes and health and retirement spending, has come to an inconsequential end, or at least a very long pause. Budget expert Stan Collender predicts that, like a rare comet, the grand bargain will not reappear until 2019. Much can change between now and the third year of the next presidency—including the strong possibility that health-care cost inflation will continue to slow, which would virtually eliminate the predicted problem.

Now that it’s past, it’s time to ask what that was all about. Why, when jobs and growth were the urgent crisis, did deficit projections far into the future, and the grand bargain, have such a hold on Washington’s attention? And why did it fizzle?

To many liberals, the answer is painfully obvious: It was plutocrats, who wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare, impoverish seniors, protect their own historically low tax rates, and shred the New Deal and Great Society foundations of the social contract, enlisting moderate Democrats and a gullible president in the task. That probably motivated some of those involved, but it doesn’t explain all of it, or why it failed. That story is too literal. In American politics, the word “deficit” is almost always a metaphor, representing far more than the actual or projected federal budget deficit. For most ordinary voters, “deficit” or “the debt” is a word representing bad economic times. That’s why public concern about the deficit corresponds to economic anxiety, and not the ups and downs of the actual deficit.

For Washington, though, “deficit” represents something very different: It’s not a metaphor for the economy, but for the political process. The budget has become a universal, almost value-neutral language to talk about the crisis of governance. Why the budget, and not the many other staggering examples of government’s inability to address priorities—climate change, gun violence, job-creation, immigration? All of them seem to have a partisan or ideological angle—to define climate change or gun violence as a problem implies a specific, controversial solution. Deficits can be presented as a neutral problem—whatever you think about the appropriate size of government or level of spending and taxes, we should all agree that we can’t spend more than we take in. (We can, of course, but that’s another story.) Reducing the long-term deficit, then, becomes a platform to reconstruct a different kind of politics—elite-led, consensus-driven, bipartisan, pragmatic. Advocates of deficit-reduction speak in the implicit language of public-choice theory in which the interests of individual politicians, parties or ideologies subvert the public interest, necessitating an alternative structure, like a commission, or a “forcing mechanism” like the debt ceiling. The Simpson-Bowles commission, the Domenici-Rivlin commission, the congressional “Supercommittee” and the various configurations of leadership meetings involving selected congressional leaders, Vice President Biden and others were all attempts to move outside of the paralyzed normal political process and create an alternative structure for making the most critical decisions about the future. In some of them, especially the Simpson-Bowles commission, unelected figures such as Honeywell CEO David Cote would sit as equals.