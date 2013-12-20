If the crimes are familiar, the punishment is similarly reminiscent of the toothless way regulators and law enforcement penalize financial firms. Ocwen does not have to admit wrongdoing in the consent order, shielding them and their executives from any legal exposure. Foreclosure victims who already lost their homes from Ocwen’s abuse will get a share of $127.3 million in restitution. Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi admitted on the conference call that this is likely to translate into a $1,200 check per family, which sounds more like an insult than just compensation for the pain and suffering of an illegal eviction. An additional $2 billion will go toward principal reduction for “underwater” homeowners who owe more on their loans than their houses are worth.

But Ocwen will pay that penalty with someone else’s money. As a non-bank servicer, they don’t actually own any of the loans. They merely service loans, collecting monthly payments and dealing with loan modifications and foreclosures, for investors who purchased them as part of mortgage-backed securities. So principal reductions on these loans hit the investors, not Ocwen. While it’s true that principal reductions often generate better outcomes for investors than letting a home go into foreclosure, Ocwen itself suffers no actual penalty for what was solely their misconduct. Ocwen also noted in a regulatory filing that they would split nearly half of the $127.3 million cash payout to foreclosure victims with the servicers who previously serviced the loans. So their total exposure for all this is $66.9 million, which they have already mostly covered with a dedicated cash reserve.

The CFPB’s Richard Cordray objected to this critique, claiming that arranging the principal reductions will cost Ocwen in manpower and administrative expenses, and that if the company does not achieve the $2 billion in principal reductions within three years, they will have to pay the balance off in cash. But that’s hardly a big hurdle, and I don’t think any reasonable observer would argue that trivial administrative costs—which Ocwen undertakes as a matter of course in its role as a loan servicer—fit the crime of turning hundreds of thousands of homeowners into the street under false pretenses, and cheating millions of others.

As with the recent JPMorgan Chase settlement that mandated principal reductions, it’s homeowners who may suffer the most. The Mortgage Forgiveness Debt Relief Act is set to expire December 31, and after that, any principal reduction will be treated as earned income for the homeowner, exposing them to large tax bills they cannot afford. Attorney General Bondi at least stressed the need to extend the relief and protect homeowners from huge tax liabilities. “Struggling homeowners are depending on this relief,” she said on the call. Bondi co-authored a letter to Congress signed by 42 attorneys general asking for an extension. But the House has already left for the year, and Senate Republicans blocked consideration of an extension on Thursday.

Ocwen’s unlawful procedures are symptomatic of the entire industry. They grew to become the nation’s fourth-largest servicer, and the largest one that’s not also a bank, by scooping up servicing rights discarded by those also caught abusing homeowners. If the new standards become too burdensome, presumably Ocwen will just dump off servicing rights to a new fleet of fly-by-night operations with even worse business practices. And homeowners, who don’t get to choose their servicer, will get caught in the middle.