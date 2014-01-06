When I visited, I sat in on a meeting of the Judicial Committee, which comprises seven students and one staffer. It met in one of the downstairs rooms of the school, which, like most other rooms in the school, was book-lined and filled with sofas and chairs. Students held mugs of water or tea, and felt free to kick their shoes off. All community members can file complaints, and several complaints were adjudicated, including minor spats between younger children. Most were referred to “mediation,” basically meaning, “You guys work it out.”

But a young girl, perhaps age five, had to answer a complaint, filed by another student, that she had yanked some snow stakes from the edge of the long driveway leading to the school. A witness spoke. The girl, when questioned, confessed. Mimsy Sadofsky, a school founder still on staff, asked the girl if she knew why she wasn’t allowed to yank out the stakes. When the girl was unsure, Mimsy said, “Because they show the snow plow how to stay on the driveway, so the meadows don’t get plowed up.” The girl nodded. “Oh,” she said. She was fined two dollars.

I turned to Danny Greenberg, another school founder and current staffer, who is not on the committee right now but was sitting with me, and asked where she would get the two dollars. “I don’t know,” he said. “She’ll figure it out. Maybe she’ll ask her parents. Maybe she has allowance. It’s her responsibility.”

My visit and meetings with students, my subsequent weeks of reflecting on the Sudbury model, my chats with two founders still on staff, and reading several books that the school has published, including an absorbing collection of essays by alumni—all this has not yet made a full convert out of me. But it has reawakened a huge set of questions that I thought I had put comfortably to bed, like tenure, the importance of discipline, and even the permissibility of smoking on campus—which Sudbury Valley allows, although very few students partake. Above all I find myself scrutinizing even the smallest commitment to a canon of knowledge, some basic facts that I still would argue are valuable for citizenship.

During my visit to the school, I asked one student—a tall, refined, preppy lad, of about age 16—if he knew who Martin Luther King was.

“A politician?” he said.

“Sort of,” I answered. “Do you know if he was black or white?”

“Black.”

“Yes,” I said. “Do you know what decade he died?”

The boy paused. “No,” he said.





And I got the feeling that he didn’t even know close to what decade. I could have said the 1920s, and he would have believed me. Now, one could reply—and the Sudbury believers would—that he will figure out somewhere in his adulthood who Martin Luther King Jr. was, and will know as much about him as the rest of us do. That as soon as he enters the workforce and gets that day off, he’ll want to know what it’s all about. That the habits of citizenship learned at Sudbury practically ensure that he’ll want to relate to his fellow citizens with empathy and candor, so if he discovers that there’s a man who’s a hero to many fellow Americans, a man whom he knows little about, he’ll take it upon himself to learn.

One could also reply that a Sudbury student with a passion for literature or American history could graduate with a knowledge of civil rights, and the milieu of the 1960s, deeper than most college students have. One essay by an alumnus discusses his years at the school spent reading “Malcolm X, Dick Gregory, and Herman Hesse.” He also talks about his and his school friends’ love for Monopoly, Easy Rider, Led Zeppelin, and yoga.

But the Sudbury advocates would also say that even if a given student never picks up on some bit of knowledge that we civilians deem essential, then so what? The tradeoff made at Sudbury is worth it: Every child will have some blind spots—and don’t children in most public schools, and even the best private schools, have blind spots?—but Sudbury children have a radical sense of empowerment and responsibility for their own education.

I find that answer pretty satisfying, in part because I don’t think that public or private education is good at teaching an academic canon of knowledge, anyway. A 2007 poll by the University of Connecticut found that about 20 percent of college students thought that Martin Luther King had something to do with ending slavery. On a personal note, an inspection of my own high school transcript—from a very rigorous, and expensive, high school—forced me to confess that everything that I remember is from classes in subjects I loved: history, English, French, and philosophy. I remember no geometry, trigonometry, or calculus, no chemistry or physics—none—and scant biology. If I had been at a Sudbury school, and spent those lab hours just reading history and novels instead, would I be worse off, or better off?

If one is to make an argument for traditional schooling, then, it begins not with academics but with an incident that happened near the end of lunch, which I took with Danny Greenberg and several students in the school kitchen. Greenberg had ordered a takeout pizza for us, and I had gotten a Coke. When I went to recycle the Coke can, a student said to me, “Eh, just throw it out. We don’t really recycle.” He sounded a bit sheepish, like he knew recycling was a good thing.

“You don’t recycle?” I asked.

“It’s expensive,” Danny interjected. “The school didn’t put it in the current budget. When we had students who wanted it, we did it. The community makes all the decisions.”

And that’s when it occurred to me what my daughters are getting at their public school. Like the Sudbury students, they too are getting the values of their community. And in this case their community is their neighborhood—or, more generally speaking, the kind of progressive, spirited neighborhood in which we live. What their public school offers is not so much Martin Luther King as Martin Luther King-plus-recycling, or what that adjacency represents: a complex of values and sensibilities, both canon and custom, that their parents, teachers, and town have concurred on: tolerance, environmentalism, don’t-litter, all people are created equal, and so on.

The Sudbury advocate would say, “But your daughters weren’t included in that decision. They didn’t get to decide for themselves that Martin Luther King and recycling mattered. They are told about democracy, but our students live democracy.” They would also point out that Sudbury students still have family, who will, and should, impart all sorts of values (like recycling). At school, they say, children should be empowered, and if they are, they will do us proud.

I don’t doubt that; in fact, I believe it. And while I don’t share the Sudbury disdain for public and more conventional private schools, I think that Sudbury has lessons for those of us committed to public education. Because of the tyranny of standardized tests, it would be difficult for my daughters' school to re-make itself along Sudbury lines. Many parents, persuaded that rigor and "high expectations" are what will move their children forward in life, would recoil at any effort to try. But I think there are aspects of the Sudbury schools that even a public school without a lot of wiggle room could borrow.

For example, Sudbury Valley and its peer schools have rejected the overly regimented school day, where learning stops the moment the minute hand hits the right spot; the pointless segregation of students by age and year; and the anxiety that comes with grading. Couldn't a public school do all that? Sudbury has also shown that students, enforcing community standards through representative committees, can keep order as well as the principal's office. Yes, these schools have fewer students, all of them self-selected. Sudbury Valley, the largest Sudbury school, has never got larger than 200 students—we have no way to know at what size its sense of community would break down.

And of course the Sudbury staff and students will be the first to say that the model only works because everyone there chose it. Only students committed to the philosophy can be expected to make it work, and that's an unusual subset of students. But there are such students, and there is no reason to ignore what they can teach us. For with little money, and little guidance, they are teaching themselves rather well indeed.