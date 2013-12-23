Christmas came early to Caracas this year. “Today, Friday, November 1, we would like to declare that Christmas has arrived!” Venezuela’s new president, Nicolas Maduro, told a crowd of shrieking children in a downtown park last month.

The gift to the Venezuelan people was not exactly selfless. Maduro won the presidency in April in a very narrow election, amid opposition claims of fraud. In its aftermath, government and opposition supporters clashed in the streets. People died. By October, inflation had reached a decade-long high of 37 percent, and there were periodic shortages of basic goods. The government blamed the crisis on a conspiracy by capitalist opponents; economists and opponents pointed toward the more likely cause of government mismanagement, including pork-barrel spending and poor handling of the country’s oil reserves.

So by November, few Venezuelans were in a festive mood—and Maduro feared they would use the country’s many December 8 mayoral elections to express their disapproval. “An early Christmas,” Maduro said, “is the best remedy to [ward off] people trying to cause ruckuses or violence.” And Maduro’s early Christmas wasn’t just rhetorical puff: His government began dispatching “consumer protection inspectors” and soldiers to retail stores to enforce new state price controls on many popular Christmas presents.

Maduro next took to state television to highlight a case of supposed price gouging on stainless steel fridges at the electronics chain Daka. He said the government had detained the managers of the store. Meanwhile, an army general called Daka “bourgeois parasites” and announced that the government had begun a 90-percent-off sale at Daka stores.