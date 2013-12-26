



Eventually, the bus stopped before a huge three-story building that looks like a glass-paneled office block but is, in fact, a single family home belonging to another one of Prague's so-called Godfathers: Roman Janousek.

Janousek is currently on trial for attempted murder in a hit-and-run case dating back to March 2012. He was allegedly driving his Porsche Cayenne with an elevated blood-alcohol level when he ran over a Vietnamese woman and sped away. He could get nine years in prison.

The incident occurred just days after one of the country's top newspapers published spectacular details of wire-tapped phone conversations, allegedly between Janousek and then Mayor Pavel Bem, which seemed to illustrate Janousek's undue influence over various city matters, such as land deals and public tenders. So far, however, neither he nor Bem are facing any fraud-related charges.

Usually those who gained their wealth through suspect means keep a low profile in the community, but even before the hit-and-run incident Janousek had already made a name for himself as a bad neighbor.

The Corrupt Tour visitors heard titillating details of how Janousek somehow managed to build his hulking villa on a plot of land that was zoned for open space; how the top floors offer a breath-taking view of the city (a view that was once enjoyed by the inhabitants of the more modest home behind his); and how Janousek (who has also been dubbed Voldemort, the evil character in the Harry Potter series) reportedly attempted to placate his enraged neighbors by offering them a flat-screened TV.

The tour lasts more than two hours, as Prague's so-called Godfathers are gawked at for their exotic lifestyle and ostentatious homes.





The tour ends with a stop at a different kind of nesting place. At least one of the country's wealthiest men wants to ensure his ostentatious style outlives him. Martin Roman is only 44, but he has already erected his final resting place—a mausoleum that stands over 10 feet tall.

Until his resignation in October, Roman led the country's largest conglomerate—the Czech Energy Utility, known by its acronym CEZ (pronounced Chez)—for nearly a decade, first as CEO from 2004 to 2011 and then as chairman of the supervisory board over the past two years.

By any measure CEZ, which has a quasi-monopoly over the Czech energy sector and is 70 percent state-owned, is a cash cow for the government. The industrial behemoth's total assets are nearly $32 billion, which is more than the next eleven Czech companies combined. And its $2 billion net income in 2012 ranked it second in the country. Its outsized role at the nexus of business and politics is why the country is sometimes referred to as the CEZ Republic.

Police were reportedly investigating Roman over allegations he may have benefited from huge contracts awarded to a major subcontractor—allegations he denies.

If nothing else, Roman knew when to sell his considerable stock holdings in CEZ. When he took over as CEO in 2004, CEZ's share price was worth about $7.50, at today's exchange rate. Within three years the share price soared nearly tenfold, and Roman cashed in, making tens of millions of dollars. Today the share price is about $25, or one-third of what it was at its peak.

As word has spread of Sourek's tours, so too has interest. Queries have come in from around the world, and Sourek says he is considering franchising options in countries as comparatively clean as Germany and Japan, as well as in those better known for corruption, such as Italy, Greece, and Thailand.

Back in Prague, tourists get a laminated handout that gives a brief summary of the people involved in the sites to be visited on the tour. Tereza Madlova, a kindergarten teacher, said she bought a pair of 400 crown ($20) tickets to celebrate a two-year anniversary with her boyfriend.

“We live in Prague and this is unusual experience,” she said. “It is interesting to see how these people live, where they live.”

“Most corruption here is connected to political parties,” said Transparency International's Bures, adding that it is difficult to combat because “corruption is the type of crime where you have two people and no victim who would know about it. So it very much depends on whistle-blowers.”

Karel Janecek, a mathematician (and an anti-corruption crusader) who made a fortune creating algorithms for advanced financial trading, joined the fight against corruption nearly three years ago when he started a fund to reward bureaucrats, or other insiders, who present credible proof of bribery, bid-rigging, and other corrupt activities. He recently doubled the award amount to 2 million crowns ($100,000).

“The basic idea behind the Anti-Corruption Endowment is to support whistle blowers,” he said, “to give them some upside—a little bit of social credit and also some money.”

Sourek says he would gladly see his Corrupt Tour go out of business thanks to a clean government, but he doesn't see that happening any time soon.

“I would love to have a system that is more functioning, like the German one,” he said. “The corrupt system limits opportunities for new businesses and start-ups."

The Corrupt Tour, he says, “was probably the only opportunity I had here.”