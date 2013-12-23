In what may well be the season’s best Christmas story, Icelandic activists have stalled the construction of a highway because they are afraid for the safety of the local elf population. Most of the time, facts have their place as rightful arbiters of action. Elves do not normally qualify. Friends of Lava, the group leading the effort against the highway, is concerned about the environment and Iceland’s cultural heritage, which is where the elves come in. Friends of Lava say there is a chance that elves are real—and their complaint is well-timed. At Christmas, delusion can be beautiful.

At this time of year, the world becomes enchanted. Stores and houses are decked out in lights; music tells us all to embrace the Christmas spirit. It can be annoying: I’ve been heckled on the street nearly daily by people seeking money for charities. ("What’s the greatest nation?" Not the United States. Turns out it’s a donation. My donation was a groan.)

But at some point the veneer of kitsch fades away and reveals genuine sentiment—the genuine beauty it’s been masking ever since the turkey accessories left the supermarket shelves. For once, as if it were the 1960s again, the country listens to the same music—and most of it is really pretty good. Work demands fade away; everyone wants to be with family. Movie releases give us more common currency, and the fantasies of the big screen make life more exciting, more rife with humor and adventure.

Some of the charitable spirit infects us. (The New York Times’ exhortation to “remember the neediest” always seemed the most tactful to me.) Newspapers toss their most touching features on our doorsteps, and strangers wish each other a merry Christmas. It’s hard not to fall in love with seasonal heroes Ralphie and Tiny Tim.