The Media Labelled Her An Obamacare Victim. Here's What She Really Thinks.
By Jonathan Cohn, November 3
Jon Cohn talks to the poster child for Obamacare insurance cancellation, and—surprise!—the right-wing media got it wrong.
The Last Days of the GOP: We Could Be Witnessing the Death Throes of the Republican Party
By John Judis, October 10
A startling takeaway from the 2013 shutdown.
This is How the NRA Ends: A Bigger, Richer, Meaner Gun Control Movement Has Arrived
By Alec MacGillis, May 28
The year since Newtown hasn't offerred any national progress on gun control, but here's one reason to be optimistic.
The Last Days of Big Law
By Noam Scheiber, July 21
This eulogy for the legal profession is a fascinating sociological study of the collapse of one of the last stable professions—and a terrifying read for English majors everywhere who now need a new plan B.
Scandal at Clinton Inc: How Doug Band Drove a Wedge Through a Political Dynasty
By Alec MacGillis, September 22
This scandal-ridden tale of Bill Clinton's ambitious body man is a classic Washington story of money, power, and Anne Hathaway.
The Lethality of Loneliness: We Now Know How It Can Ravage Our Body and Brain
By Judith Shulevitz, May 13
A scary warning of our impending mortality, and an argument for a more humane approach to medicine.
Barack Obama Is Not Pleased: The president on his enemies, the media, and the future of football
By Franklin Foer and Chris Hughes, January 27
We relaunched the magazine with an interview with President Obama, where he admitted to skeet-shooting on Camp David and revealed his personal fears about football.
Hillary's Nightmare? A Democratic Party That Realizes Its Soul Lies With Elizabeth Warren
By Noam Scheiber, November 10
Can a populist, anti-Wall Street politican beat Hillary Clinton? Maybe.
The Period is Pissed: When Did Our Plainest Punctuation Mark Become So Aggressive?
By Ben Crair, November 25
A hilarious diagnosis of the ways technology has made us afraid of the period.
I've Got Whooping Cough. Thanks a Lot, Jenny McCarthy.
By Julia Ioffe, November 11
Thanks to anti-vaccine parents, our senior editor contracted a highly contagious bacterial disease and wrote our most-read story of 2013.