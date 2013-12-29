This scandal-ridden tale of Bill Clinton's ambitious body man is a classic Washington story of money, power, and Anne Hathaway.

By Judith Shulevitz, May 13

A scary warning of our impending mortality, and an argument for a more humane approach to medicine.

By Franklin Foer and Chris Hughes, January 27

We relaunched the magazine with an interview with President Obama, where he admitted to skeet-shooting on Camp David and revealed his personal fears about football.

By Noam Scheiber, November 10

Can a populist, anti-Wall Street politican beat Hillary Clinton? Maybe.

By Ben Crair, November 25

A hilarious diagnosis of the ways technology has made us afraid of the period.

By Julia Ioffe, November 11

Thanks to anti-vaccine parents, our senior editor contracted a highly contagious bacterial disease and wrote our most-read story of 2013.