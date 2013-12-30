It is bad enough that Frank Bruni has decided that his New York Times column should be devoted to cheesy stories told in a you-can-succeed-if-you-really-try style. In a recent piece about how people can form close relationships with each other even when they are not related (it's this totally weird thing called "friendship"), Bruni exclaimed, "As good as we humans are at division, we’re better still at connection." This touching message was brought home at the end of the column, when Bruni noted that "spiritual" ties can be as thick as blood ones. (Bet you didn't know that.)

Even worse was a column several weeks ago about a hamburger entrepreneur. What explained this man's success?

But when I asked him for the most important takeaway from his story, he mentioned something else — passion...Passion gave him the energy for the 18-hour days that were necessary during that first, whirlwind year. And without passion in the creation of a business, he said, there’s not likely to be passion in the reception of it. People can sense whether you’re going through the paces or going for something better, something novel. It’s not dollars they want to hand over; it’s devotion. You just have to give them sufficiently juicy cause.

This is the sort of thing you might find on the $3.99 self-help shelf at your local bookstore. But The Times's page hit a new low this weekend with Charles Blow's resolutions for the New Year. The piece begins with some talk about the Holiday Season but it really gets cooking when Blow turns to his actual resolutions.

He begins with a promise to stop treating politics like a game, because "there are real lives hanging in the balance of the decisions made — or not made — by those in power. Often, those with the most to lose as a result of a poor policy move are the most vulnerable and most marginalized. Those folks need a voice, and I will endeavor to be that voice." Okay, you might say, this is merely boring and clichéd.