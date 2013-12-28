One day’s New York Times front page. The day happens to be Saturday, December 28, 2013, the Saturday between Christmas and New Year’s Day, probably the slowest news day of the year. Of the six stories that make the front page, only one qualifies as news: A federal judge rules that the National Security Agency may continue to gather phone records of private citizens. Less than two weeks ago, another federal judge ruled the precise opposite.

I’m all for the media taking a broader view of what’s important than just things that happened yesterday. But really: "Turkey Legs Conquer Land of Mouse Ears"? It’s about how turkey legs have become a hot snack item at Disney theme parks. I kid you not.

Three of the other four stories—half the stories on the front page—are essentially the same story: Some people get too much money. The fourth is a variation on the theme: Some people get too little money.

“Hey Stars. Be Nice to the Stage Hands. “You May Need a Loan.” That clumsy headline obscures the amazing story: “They create the technical razzle-dazzle when the Rockettes take the stage for the ‘Radio City Christmas Spectacular’. They raise the 45-foot-high Christmas Tree….” Still waiting for the amazing part? Well here it is in the third paragraph: Stage hands at major cultural venues in New York get paid an average of $310,000 a year. At Carnegie Hall, five full-time stage hands make an average of $400,000 in salary and benefits. Stagehands at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center get paid more than the the highest paid dancers.” (Yes, it’s that David Koch. He funds a lot of elitish cultural causes Go figure.)

“Police Salaries and Pensions Push California City to Brink.” The lead paragraph tells the story. “DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.—Emerging from Los Angeles’s vast eastern sprawl, the freeway glides over a narrow pass and slips gently into the scrubby, palm-flecked Coachella Valley.”

OK, maybe the lead doesn’t tell the story. But the piece goes on, “Turn south, and you head into Palm Springs with its megastores, golf courses and bustling shops. Turn north and you make your way up an arid stretch of road…” OK, the second paragraph doesn’t tell the story either. But the third paragraph reveals that Desert Hot Springs is on the verge of bankruptcy “largely because of police salaries and skyrocketing pension costs.”