I can’t remember where I was when I heard that Billy Joel would be honored by the Kennedy Center this year, but it was regrettably not on a barge, dumping thousands of copies of River of Dreams into the ocean. My horror at the announcement felt sadly familiar, since the Piano Man’s selection represents only the latest in what has become a tradition of bewildering choices. He joins Neil Diamond (2011), Oprah Winfrey (2010), Elton John (2004), and others in receiving the prestigious commendation for excellence and lifelong achievement.

Over the years, however, I’ve come to believe that no one actually deserves to be ornamented with the Kennedy Center’s telltale rainbow ribbon—our greatest stars least of all. This is because the Kennedy Center Honors are a debauched sham and their award a badge of disgrace. The 2013 ceremony, which was held earlier this month and aired Sunday night, epitomizes the event’s obsession with schlock and celebrity.

Washington has long been described (accurately) as “Hollywood for ugly people.” The Kennedy Center Honors, I suppose, could be seen as the city’s version of the Oscars. Rather than evoking in any meaningful way the fun parts of the Academy Awards, however, the Kennedy Center Honors exist as a kind of sad counterfeit, showing the dark turn the show might have taken if the entire thing had grown out of the Lifetime Achievement Award. In fact, they seem to ape the worst flaws of our various national pageants: the unconvincing joviality of the Golden Globes, the irrelevance of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, the unyielding classicism of the Super Bowl halftime show.

It’s easy enough to quibble with the individual honorees for a given year. With a galaxy of qualified actors, composers, dancers, directors, and musicians available, one can’t help raising an eyebrow at the selection of a Perry Como (1987) or a Kirk Douglas (1994) or a Charlton Heston (1997)—all renowned and treasured talents, but none of them essential. Indeed, the Honors seem to pursue rival predilections both for revered legends and for maestros of kitsch, such that Bob Dylan must share a songwriting distinction with Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Sean Connery can pretend he practices the same craft as Robert De Niro.