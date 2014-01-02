The inaugural festivities on New Year’s Day’s for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio felt awfully like an event of national import and impact. In one row next to the podium were two prospective presidential candidates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. Ceremonially swearing in de Blasio (who was officially sworn in at midnight the night before) was a former president, Bill Clinton. In his address, de Blasio made gestures beyond the five boroughs, saying, “just like before, the world will watch us as we succeed.” De Blasio’s ascension is widely seen, as The New York Times reported, as crystallizing a more populist-progressive sentiment within the Democratic Party focused above all on inequality. (Hence, some say, the Clintons’ presence: They may be trying subtly to move left.) So much seemed to imply that this was not just some municipal event in some town.

And yet … it was! De Blasio isn’t the mayor of the United States of America. He got to where he is because fewer than 300,000 adults representing less than 50 percent of the Democratic primary electorate in one city decided to vote for him over a few other candidates one Tuesday in September. His job is to be the chief executive of a massive city of even more massively outsize importance. But he’s still just the mayor of New York.

This tension, between viewing the de Blasio phenomenon narrowly and viewing it broadly, is part of what has made it so fascinating over the past several months, and it will determine the kind of national attention it receives—and deserves—over the next few years, as we wend our way through a New York gubernatorial campaign, national midterm elections, and then a Democratic presidential primary.

Wednesday’s event drove home that de Blasio’s election really was something about which one might shrug, “Only in New York.” Singer Harry Belafonte, whose stridently left-wing activism has caused controversy at the national level, probably isn’t getting a prominent slot at the Democratic National Convention anytime soon, yet he opened the proceedings with a convocation that called the justice system presided over by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg—who sat, sour-faced, a few feet away—“Dickensian.” When de Blasio referred to “some on the far right [who] continue to preach the virtue of trickle-down economics,” it was impossible to figure out which actual politically relevant New Yorkers he was referring to.