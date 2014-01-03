To illustrate the singularity of our preoccupation with banks, Bove notes the ferocity with which three New York State attorney generals attacked the financial industry. In contrast, “Michigan never sued the auto industry … Texas does not sue the oil industry. Florida does not sue tourists. California does not sue the entertainment industry. Iowa does not sue its farmers.”

In such passages, Bove is reminding post-recession America that banks are not an “Other” that detracts from society at large, much less are they “greedy monsters that suck the life out of our system.” Nor are bank profits “bad” any more than Google’s profits, or oil companies’, are bad. Although banks need to be vigorously regulated, and although they have done many things that warrant being sued, in general more prosperous banks mean more prosperous workers and customers, as well as flusher tax bases. In short, we want banks to succeed.

I wish Bove had stopped here. Or rather, I wish his tone and much of his argument were not just as extremist as that of the zealots he objects to on the other side. It is not the purpose of this review to debate the manifold rules in the Dodd-Frank reform law. Bove objects to most of them, including the newly finished Volcker Rule banning speculative trading by banks. Reasonable people will differ on these rules.

I do object to Bove’s refusal to admit to shades of gray. When you think about it, banking regulations are all about shades of gray. We want banks to issue some loans but not too many. We want them to underwrite (some) risks—but also to exercise prudence. In protesting post-crash regulations, Bove says with a rhetorical flourish, “In sum, banks—not the government—should determine where they want their money to go.” Yeah, well, we tried that. Indeed, Bove elsewhere admits that, before the crash, regulators screwed up by not enforcing tighter underwriting standards. So why object when the rules are tightened now?

He seems to genuinely lament that the government is “herding” banks into plain vanilla mortgages, away from more exotic varieties including negative amortization loans (those risk-on-steroids mortgages in which the outstanding debt went up each year). Is he kidding? We want the government to prevent such loans. He tries to elicit liberal sympathies by pointing out that tougher underwriting standards will make it harder for poorer people, including minorities, to get mortgages. But such restrictions are necessary if America is to avoid another bubble. If we learned anything from the mortgage debacle, it should have been that loaning money to people who cannot pay it back is neither in their interest nor in society’s.