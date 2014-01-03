One popular slide show—liked over 70,000 times on Facebook—is of abandoned buildings in Detroit. What was this doing on a site nominally devoted to the weather? “Our audience has a huge fascination with buildings and architecture and figures that have decayed over time, and looks hauntingly beautiful,” Katz replies gamely. “And when you think about it, it’s fundamentally a meteorological process—the process of decay, the building facing off against the elements and losing slowly over time.”

Katz also applauded the site’s coverage of Typhoon Haiyan, which ravaged Southeast Asia in November. “We sent two journalists to the Philippines who are going to produce a longform multimedia piece,” he tells me. While that article hasn’t run yet, it is difficult to argue with weather.com’s coverage of that disaster, which provided a combination of newsy updates, spectacular (in several senses of the word) visuals, and in-depth reporting on the human element.

Additionally, weather.com has invested heavily in online-only films; in—inevitably—self-consciously longform stories such as this one about Native American families in Louisiana whose homes are endangered by climate change and oil exploration; and photo slideshows that involve heartlift and/or animals, such as “Man Finds Missing Dog Buried Alive in Rubble.”

This last article, Katz points out, was “a big social hit.” He also knows how many fans The Weather Channel has on Facebook. He is eager to credit BuzzFeed and Upworthy alongside National Geographic and Scientific American as inspirations and competitors. “Nostalgia plays well,” he notes.

“The previous model was: How does weather affect you?” Katz adds. “Now we’re really asking: How does weather affect everything in the world?”

Nothing has been more emblematic of The Weather Channel’s different direction than its decision, beginning in 2012, to name winter storms. “Who died and made them king?” asked one exasperated local meteorologist in October 2012, when The Weather Channel announced the plan. Joel Myers, CEO of AccuWeather, thundered, “In unilaterally deciding to name winter storms, The Weather Channel has confused media spin with science and public safety.” He added, “Naming a winter storm that may deliver such varied weather will create more confusion in the public and the emergency management community.” (Myers’ schedule prevented him from being able to comment for this story.) The National Weather Service itself—the federal entity that names hurricanes—refuses to acknowledge The Weather Channel’s names. When I ask Katz about the issue, he demurs, saying it’s too “political” for him to engage with. So instead I speak about it with Tom Niziol, whose official title for The Weather Channel is “winter weather expert.”

The controversy comes from several places. First and foremost, winter storms are defined subjectively. When deciding whether something qualifies, The Weather Channel considers a range of factors, not all easily quantifiable: snowfall, temperature, wind speed, location, time of day, number of people affected—ultimately, it is an exercise in trying to gauge impact. This is in stark opposition to, say, hurricanes, which are specific types of systems that reach “hurricane” status when their winds match or exceed 75 miles per hour. “Every analytical scientist wants to know how you add one and one and come up with two,” says Niziol, who plays a role in determining whether a winter system qualifies as a named storm. “It’s a more direct process to name a hurricane.”

Another problem is that The Weather Channel is a non-public, for-profit business. Acknowledging the controversy, Niziol insists that this was its prime source: “Historically, it’s been the government’s role to name hurricanes,” he explains, “so when another entity—in particular a major, private entity from America's weather industry—takes the role to name these, it may come across as a cavalier attitude. I think that's understandable.” In fact, he claims that at an American Meteorological Society broadcasters’ meeting—and let’s pause and think what kind of a party that meeting must be—many expressed support in the abstract for naming winter storms, in order to make it easier to spread information about them. “They’re not against the idea of naming winter storms,” Niziol argues. “They’re against The Weather Channel doing it.”

But The National Weather Service is unlikely to name winter storms anytime soon. Paul Kocin, a winter weather expert who used to work at The Weather Channel but is now at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (of which the NWS is a part), is a critic of the practice—“frivolous,” he calls it. “With winter storms, they encompass a range of conditions—there’s no one set definition,” he tells me. “It goes anywhere from a small white snow event, say, to a multistate, multi-system storm with many definitions.” In fact, Kocin has come up with a scale that quantifies the impact of certain snowstorms. “Could it be done? Yes,” he says. “Would that be something I’d recommend, having helped come up with the scale? No.” Why? “It’s putting an objective spin on something very subjective.”

And Kocin lowers the boom: “My understanding,” he says of The Weather Channel’s practice of naming storms, “is that it’s a marketing device. From a business perspective, it probably makes some sense, because the idea is you get to name them. It attracts attention.”

To Niziol, though, any marketing benefits overlap with public safety ones. “Hashtagging the names, being able to share them on social media—I think it’s a great thing,” he tells me. The names were inspired by last year’s, which were 27 Greek and Roman gods and other mythological figures; this year’s cast, according to Niziol, came from a Latin class at a high school in Bozeman, Montana, which compiled their own list and sent it in. Still to come are Winter Storms Orion, Ulysses, and—perhaps most appropriately, given that he was the Greek god of the west wind—Zephyr.

“There is certainly an entertainment factor,” Niziol admits. But the main point of naming the storms, he insists, is “to raise awareness.” He adds, “I don't see any other entities doing this at this point, and with all due respect, I think The Weather Channel has the national coverage, the technology—it just feels right.”

Niziol had to hang up and run to a meeting about a developing storm that would soon be named Winter Storm Electra. “Enjoy the winter!” he signed off. An unlikely prospect, given the forecast.