Downton Abbey has never quite been willing to own Lord Grantham’s role as antagonist, even as he spends the majority of his time manipulating and scheming. And this may be because he’s not good at it—constantly bending to the will of his wife, his daughters, even the servants. Throughout most of season four, he is something of a stuffed suit, thinking he’s in charge, or should be, but too much of a dolt to be threatening. He’s too anxious to seize power, reminding everyone of how little Mary stands to inherit and how little she knows. He is so bad at business that he is likely to destroy Downton out of his ignorance if he gets his way.

Lady Mary has also flattened out. She was always Downton’s reliable trouble-maker: prickly, witty, capable of some of the show’s most devastating putdowns. And at the beginning of season four she seems poised to become an even more interesting character. She is brutal in her grief—reluctant to care for her child, excoriating Carson for having ‘stepped over the line’ when he tells her she should stand up for herself with her father. She mourns not just Matthew but the person she was with Matthew, wishing she could revert to the strong, tough-minded woman she had been before she was weakened by love. Her attempt to recover that old self could have been an excellent storyline, especially as this season finds her once again pursued by suitors: Lord Gillingham, a childhood friend who already has a fiancé; Evelyn Napier, the failed suitor from season one; and Napier’s new friend, Charles Blake, a government modernizer with the power to sell off Downton Abbey. Napier is the friend who brought Pamuk in season one, the Turk who died in Mary’s bed in one of the show’s most compelling plotlines. But the winsome bureaucrat we meet in season four pales in contrast to the memory of Pamuk, and in the end is an apt symbol of the new civility spreading across the season as a whole.

Without O’Brien, without Nanny West, without an abrasive Lady Mary, we are left with a collection of blandly do-gooder ingénues. Mrs. Hughes is mysteriously trying to fix the rift between Carson and his old show business partner, and even arranges for him to live with Isobel Crawley as he gets on his feet, deciding that Isobel needs a project to lift her cloud of mourning. Isobel then proceeds to nurse the Dowager Countess through her bronchitis. The Dowager Countess tries to help the hapless valet Mosely find a new position now that Matthew is dead. Soon even Lady Mary, who begins the season lost in misery, or ‘the land of the dead,’ as she puts it, slowly emerges, with a better idea for the future of the estate than her father’s, and then finds her way to fight for it. She is so ennobled that it’s easy to miss the wicked, feisty Mary of previous seasons.

The result is that none of Downton’s virtuous leading ladies have anywhere near the panache of any Evelyn Waugh character—there are no dissipated aristos, addicted to snuff or cocaine or heroin, no insane and manic parents, no opulent, devastating orgies. The recently introduced cousin Rose, the wildest of the bunch, is the luckiest, dullest rebel ever, never once facing serious consequences for her many visits to nightclubs. Late in the season, when she begins an affair with the black American Jazz singer, Jack Ross—said to be based on Edwina Mountbatten’s affair with Hutch Hutcherson—she is spared any of the insult and aggression a woman of her station would receive for being with a black man.

Most criticisms of Downton have accused it of anachronisms, of being not British enough for a show for a show set during the decline of the British gentry: not period enough, the accents and manners wrong. But this season the show’s biggest blind spot is its insistence on decency at the expense of complexity. More than a show about the decline of the British gentry, this is a show about the way the British gentry, forced to go fortune-hunting in America, created a hybrid family. The Granthams, dependent on American riches, are held in contempt for this by both their British peers and many of their servants. But in this new landscape of niceness, as the story contorts itself to deal her departure and Matthew’s death, much of that tension is lost.