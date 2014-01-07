America’s Great Game: The CIA’s Secret Arabists and the Shaping of the Modern Middle East is about the moment, from the late 1940s to the late 1950s, when the United States was the region’s upstart, rather than its hegemon. Wilford’s book—a three-part biography of the two Roosevelts and Copeland—underscores the high hopes but ultimate flaws and fallacies in the Americans’ meddling. He focuses on Kim, Archie, and other spies’ patrician, East Coast roots, including their Groton and Harvard upbringings, to explain their sense of entitlement and responsibility. (Copeland described his Beirut counterpart as “a member in good standing of what passes for nobility in America.”) They spoke of a new era even as they fomented anti-democratic coups, coddled military strongmen, and sought to turn former British or French wards into anti-Soviet satellites though bribes, “crypto-diplomacy,” and secret meetings in the middle of the night (often behind the back of the local ambassador and the State Department).

“Arabists” originally refers to an earlier generation of American diplomats, many of whom were descended from nineteenth-century American missionaries to the Middle East and who had expertise in and affinity for the Arab world. The CIA’s Arabists combined that apostle mentality with a view of the Middle East that merged romance with strategic possibility. America’s postwar ascendancy could reap regional rewards—not only oil, but as Archie observed, a relationship for America “as the great unselfish friend of the Moslems,” as Islam became “a factor of increasing importance.” He later told an OSS interviewer, “as an aspiring orientalist I naturally have some sympathy with the Arabs.”

That sympathy shaped the Americans’ opposition to Zionism and talk of mutual respect with the Arab world. But the spies often sounded like Graham Greene’s Quiet American. Kim Philby, the British-Soviet double agent, even claimed that his acquaintance, Kim Roosevelt, was the inspiration for Greene’s character, as a “courteous, soft-spoken Easterner with impeccable social connections… the last person you would expect to be up to the neck in dirty tricks.” That included Kim’s notorious leading involvement in the joint British-American coup in Iran in 1953, known as Operation Ajax, to overthrow the democratically elected prime minister, Mohammad Mosaddegh, and reinstall the young Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, after Mosaddegh nationalized Iran’s oil industry.

Kim likely exaggerated his own role in Operation Ajax. In private retellings and a book, he described it as something out of Rudyard Kipling’s Kim, a favorite book since his childhood. Adventurous appeals aside, the coup had a poisonous legacy for Iranian-American relations as it helped lay the foundation for the Shah’s enduring authoritarianism that led to the Islamic Revolution.

Wilford contrasts the hopes expressed by the spies and young Arab nationalists in Cairo and Damascus for a new kind of power relationship with the reality of American ambition, deceit, and blunder. The drama played out most of all in Cairo, where Kim and the CIA station first supported the Free Officers who overthrew King Farouk in 1952, especially their young leader, Gamal Abdel Nasser. Wilford notes that one local agent even wrote a series of papers on Western political theory and had them translated into Arabic to distribute to Nasser’s Revolutionary Command Council. Copeland, who was by then in Cairo under the cover of consulting with Booz, Allen, & Hamilton, would conspicuously host Nasser at his villa in the leafy Cairo suburb of Maadi.