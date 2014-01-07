But one year later—and only 15 minutes after Morsi’s victory in the 100-minute film’s run-time—the activists are suddenly willing to accept the military’s return to power. Morsi’s dictatorial maneuvers and theocratic ambitions, combined with his use of Muslim Brotherhood thugs to torture and kill protesters, has incited a mass movement against him, and the film’s protagonists eagerly take to the streets. “Do you think the Army will act in the same way it did?” Ahmed asks rhetorically. He clearly doesn’t think so, because he is once again caught up in the enthusiasm of yet another mass protest, and thus convinced that “Now the power is in the hands of the people.” It’s as if the film’s first hour and ten minutes never happened. It’s as if the previous military regime hadn’t shot Ahmed in the head.

Indeed, the protagonists are repeatedly caught by surprise—and not only by the military. During the 2011 uprising, the activists have their first encounters with the Muslim Brotherhood, and decide that the organization isn’t so terrible. “Usually the Muslim Brotherhood is our biggest fear,” says one activist in Tahrir Square. “But everyone inside the Square now is different.” Yet within months after Mubarak’s fall, the bloom is off the rose: The Brotherhood uses its own Tahrir protests to compel the military to hold elections, which the Brotherhood wins, and the activists accuse the Brotherhood of selling them out. “When the Brotherhood got what they wanted from the military,” says Ahmed, “they left us alone in the Square to get beaten up, arrested, and to die.”

It’s hardly surprising that the activists are so routinely and self-destructively caught by surprise: They practically never leave Tahrir Square. They don’t venture into the poorer neighborhoods of Cairo. They don’t speak with their fellow citizens in the Nile Delta or Upper Egypt. Aside from Magdy, a Muslim Brother whom the activists befriend in Tahrir Square and who is the film’s most ambivalent and therefore interesting character, the activists don’t really engage anyone who doesn’t fit their general profile: young, semi-cosmopolitan, and vaguely leftist. Indeed, the activists don’t even speak with the shopkeepers along the perimeter of Tahrir Square, who—as The Square fails to show—became so frustrated by the activists’ constant protest activities that they eagerly helped security forces clear Tahrir Square following a month-long sit-in in August 2011.

And even on those rare occasions in which the activists do encounter someone with a different point of view, they are more prone to screaming than listening. In this vein, when a Muslim Brother tells Ahmed that the Brotherhood made the revolution, Ahmed explodes, and has to be dragged away by his colleagues. Similarly, when author Mona Anis argues in July 2011 that parliamentary elections will end military rule, activist (and The Kite Runner star) Khalid Abdalla dismissively tells her that she’s “living in a vacuum,” and insists that there can’t be elections because “there are no decent parties.”

Yet the activists never attempt to form their own party. This is partly due to their rejection of the transition process that the military outlined following Mubarak’s ouster, which a March 2011 popular referendum largely approved, whereby parliamentary elections preceded the drafting of a new constitution. It’s also due to the fact that the activists don’t have any clear ideology, let alone a policy platform, around which they could mobilize anyone beyond their own comrades. They constantly intone, “bread, freedom, social justice and dignity,” but don’t give even a moment’s thought to what this slogan might actually mean in practice. Yet perhaps more than anything, the activists’ refusal to form a party is a consequence of how they see themselves: as simply too principled for politics.